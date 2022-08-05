RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond lands in South Africa ahead of Tiffah's grand birthday party [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Tiffah will be turning 7 and Diamond and Zari are planning a huge party for her

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has landed in South Africa ahead of his daughter Princess Tiffah’s 7th birthday party.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Chibu Dangote’s baby mama Zari Hassan put up a short video on Tiffah and Nillan’s Instagram page – announcing the singer’s arrival at her home.

In the video, the Jeje hitmaker could be seen helping his kids unpack the gifts he got them as they catch up after months of no see.

The clip has excited a section of Diamond and Zari’s fans who always love to see the two together.

brenda0894_ Awwwwwwww papa is home where his heart is 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love n happiness

sandieh26 The fact that he never leaves zaris house hungry 👏👏👏

fatma_lugogo Aww paps is home😍😍😍😍😍😍

sheis_siah Nawapenda awa watoto wakiwa n baba yaoo🔥

piusi_jety Nyie dai anawapenda watt wk wa South😂😂😂😂😍😍😍

miken.ancy Family first❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️papa is home the kids are happy 😍😍😍😍

nyamaterose Banange papa is home❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

nyamaterose Simba's heart😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Information reaching our entertainment desk indicates that Tiffah’s birthday party will be aired live on Wasafi TV, a station owned by Diamond Platnumz.

“Princess Tiffah birthday celebration!! live from South Africa. Yes, it’s Princess birthday (Tiffah) na tayari team WCB na Wasafi media imetua ndani South Africa, kwa ajili ya kukuletea exclusive ya kila kitakachotokea. Don’t miss every updates & details live kupitia Wasafi TV,” the Wasafi TV teamed announced.

Diamond and Zari Hassan's daughter Tiffah turning 7
Diamond and Zari Hassan's daughter Tiffah turning 7 Diamond and Zari Hassan's daughter Tiffah turning 7 Pulse Live Kenya

Last year, Zari in collaboration with her baby daddy threw a lavish party for Tiffah when she was turning 6-years-old.

The exquisite birthday party was graced by close friends and family members and moments captured from the occasion were later shared on Instagram by Ms Hassan.

“Happy birthday my beautiful & lovely daughter Princess Tiffah, words can't express how much I love you my Miss World. I can't wait to celebrate this birthday with you,” Diamond Platnumz," wrote while celebrating Tiffah’s birthday on August 8, 2021.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

