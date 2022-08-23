Diamond quashes claim of fallout with Rayvanny in birthday message

The singer posted a photo of Rayvanny with the caption: “Chui Young, brother always!”

The post by Diamond quashed rumors that the stars had a falling out after Rayvanny left Wasafi record label for his Next Level Music record label.

Rayvanny was allegedly fined Sh2.5 million (Tsh50 million) for performing at Nandy's festival before exiting the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label, WCB Wasafi.

The news of Vanny Boy being forced to pay the hefty fine was made public by journalists from a local radio station in Tanzania after the singer was spotted at BASATA offices.

According to those privies to the details, the Next Level Music CEO had not terminated his contract fully at WCB Wasafi, before making a surprise appearance at Nandy festival.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the star was supposed to pay at least Sh40 million (Tsh800 million) before being allowed to leave WCB and gain exclusive rights to all the music he made while under the label.

Diamond addresses claims of exploiting WCB Wasafi artistes

Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond Platnumz has come out to address claims of exploiting his signees - making them pay huge sums of money to terminate their contracts.

In a recent interview, Platnumz sought to clarify that WCB Wasafi is a record label that has invested heavily in music business and whoever gets signed under the label has to adhere to the terms and conditions put in place.