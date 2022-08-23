RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond quashes claim of fallout with Rayvanny in birthday message

Amos Robi

The message by Diamond to Rayvanny comes amid speculations the two had fallen out

Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny
Diamond Platunmz with Rayvanny

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has sent birthday wishes to his former signee Rayvanny amid rumours of bad blood between them.

The singer posted a photo of Rayvanny with the caption: “Chui Young, brother always!”

The post by Diamond quashed rumors that the stars had a falling out after Rayvanny left Wasafi record label for his Next Level Music record label.

Rayvanny was allegedly fined Sh2.5 million (Tsh50 million) for performing at Nandy's festival before exiting the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label, WCB Wasafi.

Diamond and Rayvanny
Diamond and Rayvanny ece-auto-gen

READ: I was forced to pay Sh22 million to exit Diamond’s WCB Wasafi –Harmonize

The news of Vanny Boy being forced to pay the hefty fine was made public by journalists from a local radio station in Tanzania after the singer was spotted at BASATA offices.

According to those privies to the details, the Next Level Music CEO had not terminated his contract fully at WCB Wasafi, before making a surprise appearance at Nandy festival.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the star was supposed to pay at least Sh40 million (Tsh800 million) before being allowed to leave WCB and gain exclusive rights to all the music he made while under the label.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Diamond Platnumz has come out to address claims of exploiting his signees - making them pay huge sums of money to terminate their contracts.

In a recent interview, Platnumz sought to clarify that WCB Wasafi is a record label that has invested heavily in music business and whoever gets signed under the label has to adhere to the terms and conditions put in place.

He made it clear that he runs the label as a full-fledged business and that’s why everyone who wants to terminate his or her contract must part with a certain amount of money.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit

Diamond quashes claim of fallout with Rayvanny in birthday message

Diamond quashes claim of fallout with Rayvanny in birthday message

Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

How Wakadinali ended up in court against influencer Brian Mutinda

How Wakadinali ended up in court against influencer Brian Mutinda

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Veteran rapper shares photos of her complete mansion

Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna in a past photo with one of his baby mamas

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Kenyan musician Akothee

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland