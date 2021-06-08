Diamond Platnumz reacts to viral video of Kenya's ugali man Charles Odongo

On Tuesday, Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram to share Charles Odongo’s commercial video with his over 12.4 million followers.

In his words, Platnumz confessed how he was in love with Odongo’s video, for his perfect execution of the advert which showcased his hilarious ugali-eating theatrics.

“I love creativities behind this AD... #swahilinationMood 😷,” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Ugali Man goes viral

The WCB President’s comment comes at a time when Odongo, a gym instructor by profession, has been christened #UgaliMan.

Kenyans On Twitter have been trying to weigh in on how eating ugali on camera had turned around Odongo’s life, making him a top trending topic on the platform.

Odongo became an Internet sensation after a section of Kenyans made a good number of memes from his ugali eating video which scored him the advertising deal.

Many have gone on to encourage him to make the most of his newly-earned fame.

