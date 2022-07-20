Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Diamond is a father of four - two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and lastly a son with Tanasha Donna a singer from Kenya.

His relationship with Tanasha seemed to be perfect at the beginning only for them to separate a few months after the birth of their son.

Diamond has been rumored to be dating WCB signee Zuchu but then there was no concrete evidence to prove it and Diamond himself went ahead to rubbish the rumors.

It must have been hard on his end when such rumours surfaced considering Zuchu is signed under his label and he is her mentor.

In a recent interview with DW, Diamond stated that ladies can actually derail someone’s career. He also stated that he wants to continue churning out good music, which he says can only happen while he is still single.

"When are going to settle down?" a question was posed to Platnumz.

“I still have to give them (fans) more good music before I settle down… Wives can actually distract you from giving out good music just from what I witnessed from friends. So, that one is not happening anytime soon. I will get married when I’m about to retire.

"But for us as human beings we only wish and God plans everything, so maybe soon I might consider,” Diamond explained..

His words are actually going to raise mixed reaction on the internet, especially in Tanzania after his mother recently posted on her social media pages asking him to marry soon a lady that he had been rumored to be dating and his fans got excited about the news.

Will his word be a blow to those who were hopeful of seeing their star married with a beautiful family?