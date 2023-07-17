Ali Kiba & Diamond lock horns while trying to prove their dominance in music

Diamond initiated the exchange by taking to Instagram to announce that his song with Juma Jux was trending at number one.

He proudly mentioned that he achieved this feat without conducting any interviews or organizing promotional events.

He further added that while other artists rely on hype to promote their music, he did not need such tactics.

Diamond hinted that something significant was in the works, suggesting that fans could anticipate even bigger things from him.

By making those statements, Diamond indirectly directed his comments towards Ali Kiba, who had recently collaborated with Marioo for their song 'Sumu,' released on July 14.

In contrast to Diamond's claim of not conducting interviews or engaging in promotional activities, both Ali Kiba and Marioo actively participated in various interviews to generate buzz around their song.

Ali Kiba felt compelled to address the situation. He confidently stated that the party would continue, implying that he was not deterred by Diamond's remarks and was determined to forge ahead with his own successful career.

“Maparty mafululu kama asemavyo bwana mdogo Kwevo, yanaendelea baadae pale Elements.

"[My younger brother talked about parties and we will continue at Elements]," Ali Kiba wrote.

Diamond's promise of trending at number one from July

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz recently issued a warning to his fellow artists through his Instagram account, stating that he will be making a comeback to singing in July 2023, coinciding with his mother's birthday month.

Diamond stated that people should expect collaborations from him starting next month, and he confidently declared that he will trend at number one until January 2024.

After that period, he intends to pass the mantle to his Wasafi signees, whom he holds in high regard and respects greatly.

He went on to mention that his detractors claimed he was finished musically and incapable of coming up with compelling lyrics.

This led some other artists to boast about themselves, despite not being on his level.