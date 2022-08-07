RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond shares precious moments with daughter Tiffah aboard private jet after Nairobi visit [Video]

The star hit the skies after an electrifying performance, boarding a helicopter branded with the coalition's colours with his daughter Tiffah to JKIA where a private jet was waiting on the runway with engines running

Tanzanian hitmaker, Diamond Platnumz has shared precious moments captured on camera as he bonded with daughter Tiffah aboard a private jet enroute to South Africa after giving an electrifying performance at Kasarani Stadium.

The star jetted into the country for a few hours and attended the final Azimio la Umoja campaigns where he endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Shortly afterward, the star hit the skies again, boarding a helicopter branded with the coalition’s colours with his daughter Tiffah to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He captured the moment on camera and shared the same with his followers on Instagram.

A private jet was waiting on the runway with engines running, ready to take the star to South Africa.

Father and daughter settled in the private jet and bonded as he sought to know how Tiffah felt about flying back to South Africa to reunite with siblings and family.

A video shared by the star shows his daughter: "Are you excited to see you brother and mother and everyone?"

Tiffah, who turned seven years old on August 6 answered in the affirmative.

The Jeje hitmaker was just in South Africa in the morning for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday before flying to Kenya accompanied by his daughter to the Azimio rally.

The WCB president entertained Azimio supporters for 3 minutes with his dancers on the stage performing his other hit songs Amaboko and Waah as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga joined him on stage.

The Bongo star graced the stage wearing a white vest and jeans and his dancers wore white T-shirts.

Reports indicate that he was paid 5million shillings for the electrifying performance, in line with his rates.

