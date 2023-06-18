The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond Platnumz's viral outfit sells out in stores, demand increases sharply

Lynet Okumu

Diamond Platnumz performing in Jangwani
Diamond Platnumz performing in Jangwani

Diamond Platnumz, the popular Tanzanian Bongo Star, has caused a fashion frenzy in Tanzania with his recent choice of attire.

During the championship parade of the Yanga club, Diamond Platnumz made a bold fashion statement by stepping out in the streets wearing nothing but blue boxer shorts, white sneakers, and blue sunglasses.

This eye-catching outfit immediately captured the attention of many, and it seems that everyone in Tanzania is now rushing to the stores in search of the same shorts and sunglasses that Diamond Platnumz was seen wearing.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz
Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
According to a Tanzanian media outlet, the demand for the shorts and sunglasses worn by Diamond Platnumz has skyrocketed.

As a result, stores in Tanzania are struggling to keep up with the sudden surge in popularity, and the items have quickly sold out.

A local individual in the clothing business confirmed that due to the high demand, the prices of the shorts and glasses have also significantly increased.

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania
Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania Pulse Live Kenya

The shorts, which originally cost Tsh 17,000 (Sh850), and the glasses, which were priced at Tsh 10,000 (Sh500), are now being sold for a total of Tsh 25,000 (Sh1250).

Despite the shortage, Tanzanian's are determined to get their hands on the coveted shorts and sunglasses.

Fans of Diamond Platnumz and fashion enthusiasts alike are eager to replicate his unique style, which has made a strong impression on the public.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond was captured on video on June 13, shirtless as he alighted from a Toyota Landcruiser and headed towards a nearby Mercedes Benz.

The video generated various reactions, with people questioning what was happening with the Bongo Star.

Diamond was wearing the blue shorts, white shoes, and the sunglasses. He appeared momentarily confused as he switched from one car to the other.

Diamond Platnumz performing in Jangwani
Diamond Platnumz performing in Jangwani Pulse Live Kenya

It was confirmed that Diamond was preparing for his treble performance in Jangwani, Tanzania.

A treble signifies that a club has won three major trophies, and it is customary to hold a parade to celebrate with the fans and the entire community.

Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga), located in Jangwani, was celebrating their triumphant achievement of securing all three trophies.

