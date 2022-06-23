Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

On Wednesday, Lukamba held a press conference to announce his entry into the music industry amidst reports of being fired by Chibu Dangote.

During the presser, the renowned videographer failed to confirm or deny if he was fired but its evident that he has been missing in action.

“Mimi hata niimbe mpaka koo lipasuke, nife nifufuke siwezi kuzidi thamani ya Diamond wala siwezi kuwa star kumzidi Diamond Platnumz. Kwa thamani aliyonipa mimi na yote aliyonifanyia siwezi kumzidi kwa chochote.

“Kwahiyo mimi lazima mtaniona kwenye kazi zake, pale ninapohitajika kuonekana, kwa hapa Lukamba anahitaji nitaonekana na asipohitajika kuonena Lukamba basi hataonekana,” Lukamba narrated.

The videographer turned singer also appealed to Tanzanian musicians to unite in order to compete with their fellow artistes from Nigerian.

Lukamba’s first single is called Maboya and he has featured Mr LG Tz. The song was produced by producer Gachi B.

"Sio Kwamba mimi kufanya muziki inamaana kwamba nimeacha kufanya kazi yangu ya videographer, hapana. Nimefungua kampuni yangu na hivi karibuni nitaitambulisha kwa jamii,” Lukamba remarked.

He added that his exit from WCB Wasafi will give other upcoming photographers and videographers a chance to grow as they work with Diamond.

Lukamba will be Chibu Dangote’s second official videographer to exit WCB Wasafi under unclear circumstances.

Kifesi Quits WCB Wasafi

In April 2018, Platnumz’s photographer Kifesi announced his exit from WCB Wasafi, on grounds that he was going to start his own venture.

“Today being a holy day and a day of worship for me, it’s a day that I have decided to make a decision that will change my life. I have decided to stop working as Diamond’s photographer and an employee of WCB. I’m leaving a job that is a dream to many young people out there but I see it that my 4/5 years of working here is enough for me to leave a chance for other young people and I have decided to follow my heart.” he said.

