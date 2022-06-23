RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Lukamba has launched his music career with a new song called Maboya

Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba
Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s official videographer Lukamba has officially launched his music career complete with a new single.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, Lukamba held a press conference to announce his entry into the music industry amidst reports of being fired by Chibu Dangote.

During the presser, the renowned videographer failed to confirm or deny if he was fired but its evident that he has been missing in action.

Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba
Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba Pulse Live Kenya

“Mimi hata niimbe mpaka koo lipasuke, nife nifufuke siwezi kuzidi thamani ya Diamond wala siwezi kuwa star kumzidi Diamond Platnumz. Kwa thamani aliyonipa mimi na yote aliyonifanyia siwezi kumzidi kwa chochote.

“Kwahiyo mimi lazima mtaniona kwenye kazi zake, pale ninapohitajika kuonekana, kwa hapa Lukamba anahitaji nitaonekana na asipohitajika kuonena Lukamba basi hataonekana,” Lukamba narrated.

The videographer turned singer also appealed to Tanzanian musicians to unite in order to compete with their fellow artistes from Nigerian.

Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba
Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba Diamond’s Photographer responds after Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him his pictures Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: List of Musicians and Managers who have ditched WCB Wasafi

Lukamba’s first single is called Maboya and he has featured Mr LG Tz. The song was produced by producer Gachi B.

"Sio Kwamba mimi kufanya muziki inamaana kwamba nimeacha kufanya kazi yangu ya videographer, hapana. Nimefungua kampuni yangu na hivi karibuni nitaitambulisha kwa jamii,” Lukamba remarked.

He added that his exit from WCB Wasafi will give other upcoming photographers and videographers a chance to grow as they work with Diamond.

Lukamba will be Chibu Dangote’s second official videographer to exit WCB Wasafi under unclear circumstances.

Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba
Diamond Platnumz and Lukamba Diamond’s Photographer responds after Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him his pictures Pulse Live Kenya

In April 2018, Platnumz’s photographer Kifesi announced his exit from WCB Wasafi, on grounds that he was going to start his own venture.

“Today being a holy day and a day of worship for me, it’s a day that I have decided to make a decision that will change my life. I have decided to stop working as Diamond’s photographer and an employee of WCB. I’m leaving a job that is a dream to many young people out there but I see it that my 4/5 years of working here is enough for me to leave a chance for other young people and I have decided to follow my heart.” he said.

Kifesi. Diamond's photographer who has quit
Kifesi. Diamond's photographer who has quit ece-auto-gen

Kifesi is one of the most sought-after photographers and now he runs the 'Kifesi Company Limited' that deals with Photography, Film and Video shoots.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won’t believe him

Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won’t believe him

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]