Diamond's channel with over 6 million subscribers deleted, statement issued

The deactivation of Chibu Dangote’s channel comes two days after it was hacked by Bitcoin scammers - it's name changed to Tesla Live, before his IT team restored it back to normalcy.

A statement issued by WCB Wasafi’s head of digital department Kim Kayndo, details that Platnumz’s channel was deactivated after hackers violated YouTube community guidelines when they were in control of the channel.

“Kutokana na channel ya Diamond Platnumz kudukuliwa jumapili iliyopita na wadukuzi kuingia live.

“Leo imezuiliwa na YouTube kutoka na maudhui yale kuvunja sharia za YouTube. Tumeshafanya mawasiliano ya awali kutatua tatizo hili. Tuendelee kuwa wavumilivu kila kitu kitakuwa sawa.

(Following the hacking of Diamond Platnumz channel on Sunday, and the hackers going. live. Today, it has been deactivated by YouTube management after the hackers violated YouTube guidelines. We are already in communication with YouTube to resolve the issue. Let’s be patient everything will be okay),” said Kim Kayndo head of Digital Department at WCB Wasafi.

On Sunday, Kim announced to the public that they had managed to regain access of Chibu Dangote’s channel after it was hacked by bitcoin scammers.

“Usiku wa Kuamkia leo channel za wasanii wetu Diamond Platnumz na Mbosso zilikuwa hacked na Bitcoin scammers. Tumefanikiwa kuzirudisha salama na poleni kwa wote mliokutana na tatizo hili. Tuendeelea kuwasiliana na YouTube creators kwa msaada Zaidi,” Kim said on Sunday.

The wonder hit-maker owns the YouTube channel with the most YouTube subscribers in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa.

He joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011 and so far had garnered over 1.6 billion views and counting.