RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mama Dangote announces Diamond is in love, urges him to marry

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Diamond’s mother reveals son is his love, begs him to marry

Mama Dangote reveals Diamond is in Love
Mama Dangote reveals Diamond is in Love

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother Bi. Sandrah Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote has finally announced that her son is in love.

Recommended articles

In an update shared via her Instagram page, an excited Mama Dangote advised her son (Chibu Dangote) to consider settling down - now that he is back into the dating scene.

“Nashindwa kuelezea furaha yangu mwanangu, Naseeb @diamondplatnumz 🦁hapa sasa umepata mwenza, utulie Baba angu Uoe,” Mama Dangote advised.

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother and on many occasions, she is always by his side. For years, it has been reported that Mama Dangote always has a say on all the women her son dates.

Platnumz's sister Esma Dangote also put up a beautiful message- congratulating her brother for finding love again.

“My young bro I support you, can’t wait for everyone to meet your new love, mpo tayari!!?… unajua ulipo na mimi nipo siku zote Yuda mie yanini mie!!!…👏English Material ya bwana Foa @esma_dangote,” reads a message from Esma.

The news about Diamond being in love comes at a time the award-winning singer is said to be dating his signee Zuchu.

Mama Dangote reveals Diamond is in Love
Mama Dangote reveals Diamond is in Love Mama Dangote reveals Diamond is in Love Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, they released the Mtasubiri music video, and Zuchu could be seen kissing her boss, something that left many wondering if it’s was a confirmation for a romantic relationship between them.

The Mtasubiri video set a new history in Chibu Dangote and Zuchu’s music career after clocking over 100K views within 37 minutes of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video also garnered over 1 million views within 16 hours and currently it has accumulated over 4.1 million views within 6 days.

“Imagine over 204K within an hour.....thank you for #Mtasubiri Video Love 🏆🧡. Track no. 4 on #FOAtheEP,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video
Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

In the music video that was directed by Director Ivan, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

The Mtasubiri song is available in Chibu Dangote’s new EP First Of All (FOA, that was released on March 11, 2022.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mama Dangote announces Diamond is in love, urges him to marry

Mama Dangote announces Diamond is in love, urges him to marry

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho to feature in new Showmax series

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho to feature in new Showmax series

Rhumba star Ferre Gola signed by Sony Music as he unveils new album

Rhumba star Ferre Gola signed by Sony Music as he unveils new album

Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Kamene Goro and Obinna respond to dating rumours [Video]

Kamene Goro and Obinna respond to dating rumours [Video]

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

7 Kenyan musicians who peaked and left us yearning for more

7 Kenyan musicians who peaked and left us yearning for more

Trending

Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.

Bien, Eric Omondi react to Ezekiel Mutua's new appointment

Bien, Eric Omondi react to Ezekiel Mutua's new appointment as MCSK CEO

Reverend Victor responds to claims he scored 227 marks in KCPE [Video]

Reverend Victor Githu