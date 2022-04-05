Mama Dangote announces Diamond is in love, urges him to marry

In an update shared via her Instagram page, an excited Mama Dangote advised her son (Chibu Dangote) to consider settling down - now that he is back into the dating scene.

“Nashindwa kuelezea furaha yangu mwanangu, Naseeb @diamondplatnumz 🦁hapa sasa umepata mwenza, utulie Baba angu Uoe,” Mama Dangote advised.

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother and on many occasions, she is always by his side. For years, it has been reported that Mama Dangote always has a say on all the women her son dates.

Platnumz's sister Esma Dangote also put up a beautiful message- congratulating her brother for finding love again.

“My young bro I support you, can’t wait for everyone to meet your new love, mpo tayari!!?… unajua ulipo na mimi nipo siku zote Yuda mie yanini mie!!!…👏English Material ya bwana Foa @esma_dangote,” reads a message from Esma.

The news about Diamond being in love comes at a time the award-winning singer is said to be dating his signee Zuchu.

Just the other day, they released the Mtasubiri music video, and Zuchu could be seen kissing her boss, something that left many wondering if it’s was a confirmation for a romantic relationship between them.

The Mtasubiri video set a new history in Chibu Dangote and Zuchu’s music career after clocking over 100K views within 37 minutes of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video also garnered over 1 million views within 16 hours and currently it has accumulated over 4.1 million views within 6 days.

“Imagine over 204K within an hour.....thank you for #Mtasubiri Video Love 🏆🧡. Track no. 4 on #FOAtheEP,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

In the music video that was directed by Director Ivan, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.