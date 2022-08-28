Diamond publicly shares kiss with Zuchu despite denying dating [Video]

In the video Diamond is seen sharing what looks like a chocolate candy with Zuchu from his mouth.

The two have constantly denied being engaged in a romantic relationship. In late June during Zuchu’s listening party her two songs Jaro and Fire at her premises and videos from the occasion have left tongues wagging.

The Sukari hitmaker was captured dancing and grinding on her boss suggestively – something that has left many with questions.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

In May the duo ignited a discussion on social media following a steamy performance for their collabo ‘Mtasubiri’.

Platnumz was performing in Mwanza at the Cask and Grill, during his ongoing FOA EP (First of All EP), when Zuchu joined him on stage.

Videos captured by from the event, shows Zuchu grinding on her boss, as Chibu Dangote holds her by the waist.

Controversial music video scene

The Sukari hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm. Later, the music video was banned from being played on TV in the whole of Tanzania by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In the controversial music video, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

