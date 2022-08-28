RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond publicly shares kiss with Zuchu despite denying dating [Video]

Amos Robi

The kiss comes days after the two got cosy during a performance

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his signee Zuchu have sparked more dating romours after the two were caught on camera publicly kissing

In the video Diamond is seen sharing what looks like a chocolate candy with Zuchu from his mouth.

The two have constantly denied being engaged in a romantic relationship. In late June during Zuchu’s listening party her two songs Jaro and Fire at her premises and videos from the occasion have left tongues wagging.

The Sukari hitmaker was captured dancing and grinding on her boss suggestively – something that has left many with questions.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

In May the duo ignited a discussion on social media following a steamy performance for their collabo ‘Mtasubiri’.

Platnumz was performing in Mwanza at the Cask and Grill, during his ongoing FOA EP (First of All EP), when Zuchu joined him on stage.

Diamond and Zuchu in France
Diamond and Zuchu in France

Videos captured by from the event, shows Zuchu grinding on her boss, as Chibu Dangote holds her by the waist.

The Sukari hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm. Later, the music video was banned from being played on TV in the whole of Tanzania by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In the controversial music video, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video
Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video

It is this 26-seconds scene which served as the intro to the video is what has landed the WCB president in trouble with TRCA with the authority explaining that the intro scene has caused a lot of discomfort among Christians – who feel disrespected.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
