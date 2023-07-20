Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid & Asake

The 'Jeje' singer addressed the allegations after collaborator Juma Jux's recent post of their song sparked further debate on the matter.

In a statement, Diamond dismissed the criticism, suggesting that the complaints emerged solely because of his thriving career.

He pointed out that if the accusations were directed at other artists, they would be considered differently. However, he seems to believe that his achievements have painted him as an easy target for scrutiny.

"Ukisikia Mtoto anapiga kelele ujue bakora imemuingia!...Maana Wakifanya Wengine, utaskia Magenius Wanaakili Wamesample, tukifanya sie tumekopi!

"[When you hear a child crying, know that a stick has hit them!... Because when others do it, you will hear people saying they are geniuses and intelligent, but when we do it, they say we have copied!]" Diamond wrote.

He expressed that while Nigerian artists might also be accused of music sampling, they have managed to diversify their sound by exploring genres like Amapiano.

This, according to him, challenges the notion that he solely relies on sampling. He also said had the accusations been true, then Nigerian artists would have also sampled Tanzanian Bongo music.

"Wangekua waumiza vichwa kweli wangeimba Mangaka, lizombe au Lingunjumu Ngoma na miziki ya kwetu...

"Mbona wameenda Kudandia Amapiano? tena zakuandikiwa... Nyenyenye! Nyenyenye! Fyuuuuu!

"[If they were really causing headaches, they would have sung Mangaka, lizombe, or Lingunjumu, traditional songs and music from our culture...

"[Why have they now jumped on the Amapiano trend? Moreover, they are being praised... Nyenyenye! Nyenyenye! Fyuuuuu!]" he pointed out.

Diamond Platnumz has faced scrutiny for allegedly sampling music from renowned Nigerian artists such as Asake, Spyro, Burna Boy, and Wiz Kid in some of his chart-topping hits.

