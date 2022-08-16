Diamond's message to Kenya after declaration of president elect

Diamond in his congratulatory message urged Kenyans to rest their political differences and embrace unity and focus on the development of the nation.

“Congratulations to Kenyans for concluding the electoral process and getting their president elect. Its no longer team Ruto, team Odinga or team Wajackoyah, it is team Kenya. Right now let us forge together as Kenyans,” Diamond said.

Diamond got to have a taste of the general elections as he was in the final campaign rally of Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamonds joins foreign dignitaries who have sent their congratulatory messages to the president elect.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in his congratulatory message preached for unity for a prosperous nation ahead.

“I offer my warm congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abey Ahmed who was the first head of state to congratulate President elect sending good wishes to him.

Pulse Live Kenya

"My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests," stated Ahmed.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe expressed his confidence in proper bilateral ties with the president elect in his congratulatory message.