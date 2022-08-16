RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond's message to Kenya after declaration of president elect

Amos Robi

Diamond was in the final campaign rally of Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium

Diamond Embraces Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has sent his congratulatory message to Kenyans after the declaration of the president elect

Diamond in his congratulatory message urged Kenyans to rest their political differences and embrace unity and focus on the development of the nation.

“Congratulations to Kenyans for concluding the electoral process and getting their president elect. Its no longer team Ruto, team Odinga or team Wajackoyah, it is team Kenya. Right now let us forge together as Kenyans,” Diamond said.

Diamond got to have a taste of the general elections as he was in the final campaign rally of Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium.

Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Diamonds joins foreign dignitaries who have sent their congratulatory messages to the president elect.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in his congratulatory message preached for unity for a prosperous nation ahead.

“I offer my warm congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abey Ahmed who was the first head of state to congratulate President elect sending good wishes to him.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes. Pulse Live Kenya

READ : I've packed my bags and I'm ready - Miguna hints at a comeback

"My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests," stated Ahmed.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe expressed his confidence in proper bilateral ties with the president elect in his congratulatory message.

"Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction," read the statement.

Amos Robi

