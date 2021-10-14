WCB President Diamond Platnumz is out here proving to be a big spender after splashing a whooping Sh.3, 325, 499 (Tsh.69, 000, 000) on a new wrist watch from the Rolex brand.
Diamond splashes Sh3.3 million on this new Rolex watch (Photos)
Call him Mr. Money bags aka Simba
Platnumz who is currently on a tour in the United States of America, shared receipts of his latest expenditure via his Insta-stories.
“69 Million for the Watch” posted Diamond Platnumz.
The new watch is just an addition to Chibu Dangote’s collection of expensive watches.
New pendant
In August this year, the Jeje hit-maker was again in the headlines after spending over Sh5.2 million on a new pendant bearing his nickname Simba complete with an image depicting the head of a Lion.
On August 7, 2021, Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion pendant.
At that particular time, the singer, warned his fellow artistes to avoid putting on fake Chains because they risk getting cancer.
“Gold and Diamonds💎 #HalfManHalfLion Pendant!….stop wearing fake chains young boys...there's cancer ✌🏼....USD 48,000…Tsh! 111,360,000 for de pendant.................🕊
Aye ye ye! Naondokaje sasa??? kwanza nawahi nini wakati nimeachwa???? #FRESHI @icejewlz 🙌🏼”shared Platnumz.
Gold or Diamond
On Many occasions, Platnumz is always splashing millions on Gold or Diamond bracelets, Chains and finger rings, basing on the fact that he is a lover of finer things in life.
The new Watch and set of chains come months after the star rewarded himself with a number of luxurious cars.
Here is the list of cars owned by Platnumz; The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8, BMW X6, Toyota Landcruiser TX and Toyota Landcruiser V8
White Gold Plated Grillz
In May 2021, the Award-winning superstar acquired a new set of expensive White Gold Plated Grillz (Solid 18kt White Gold Top & Bottom).
The WCB president shared a number of photos rocking the new Premium White Gold Top and Bottom Grillz, customized with his name ‘Simba’ and ‘Platnumz’.
According to his 'Plug', the Grilliz were worked on for two weeks, at a time the singer was in South Africa for the preparation of his 4th Studio Album.
