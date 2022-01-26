Diamond & Zuchu have been dating for 1 month now - Wasafi presenter claims

Speaking on Wasafi FM Juma, a close friend of Chibu Dangote, disclosed that the two have been keeping things under wraps, but he can confidently report that they are an item.

“Zuchu na Diamond ni wapenzi. Na sasa ni mwezi mzima na inavyosemekana Zuchu anampenda sana Diamond. Na Diamond naye hali mpaka amuone Zuchu.

"(Zuchu and Diamond are dating. They've been together for a month and I'm made to understand that Zuchu adores Diamond, and Diamond can't bear to be away from Zuchu),” said Juma Lokole.

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List Pulse Live Kenya

Juma Lokole’s allegations come at a time when Zuchu has been showering her mysterious lover with lots of praises, as she gets spoiled with expensive gifts.

Just recently, she asked Tanzanians not to compare her teddy bear gift to any other, bragging that it’s the biggest in the country.

"So I told my baby that I want a big teddy bear and he got me the biggest of them all. This is crazy cute and I love it!

“Coz big girls like to play with them big toys. Afu baby wangu kasema teddy wangu msimfananishe na tudoli tudogo hapendzii. Kasema uyu sio normal teddy uyu ni teddy Biggy afu white (My baby says that no one should compare the teddy he got me to small dolls, he doesn't like that. He has said this is not a normal teddy, this is Biggy and he's white in colour),” wrote Zuchu.

In December, Zuchu flaunted a Sh669,831 ($5,899) watch she had received from her secret bae.

On December 25,2021 Platnumz raised eyebrows among his fans after he allegedly took Zuchu on a romantic dinner date.

A number of gossip tabloids in Tanzania shared videos and photos captured from the dinner date, with reports that the two could be in love.

On the other hand, Chibu Dangote put up a number of Insta-stories listening to All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect while on the dinner date.