Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa & Tanasha meet for the first time [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Singer Diamond Platnumz's Baby Mamas Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna are out here displaying high levels of maturity, after linking up in Nairobi for the first time.

On Sunday, Hamisa shared a series of Insta-stories hanging out with Ms Donna and netizens can’t keep calm.

“Hello girl, welcome to Kenya” Tanasha tells Hamisa in a one of their videos.

Ms Mobetto replies; "Thank you, you are so pretty” as the two goes ahead to share a hug. The fashionpreneur (Hamisa) was in Kenya for a charity event.

This is the first time Tanasha and Hamisa are meeting in public after months of supporting and gushing over each other on social media.

In July 2021, Hamisa took to her Insta-stories to celebrate Tanasha Donna, at a time she was turning a year older.

“Happy Birthday Baby T @TanashaDonna Nakupenda sana” Hamisa wrote.

Upon seeing Mobetto’s message, Donna replied “Love you more Hamisa”.

The 2021 Mother’s Day also witnessed a rare gesture of love after Donna opted to celebrate Hamisa Mobetto with a message that reads; “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mama Dylan @HamisaMobetto”.

Ms Mobetto replied with “Happy Mother’s Day Mama Ni”.

The two who have in the past worked together on different projects, excited a section of their fans, who lauded them for their Mother’s Day gesture.

In August 2020, Mama Naseeb Junior (Tanasha) jotted down an appreciation message to Ms Mobetto for styling her and Masauti in their video dubbed Liar.

“The beautiful @hamisamobetto aka Mama Fantasy na Dylan vibing to “LIAR”. She made sure I looked bomb in all the ancient arabic style scenes courtesy of @mobettostyles . Asante sana kwa ku support & contribute to this song. Umependeza sana. 😍❤️😍 #LIARMT (LINK ON BIO)” shared Ms Donna.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

