Diamond's children ask tough questions about breakup with Zari [Video]

Amos Robi

Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan had their parents, Zari and Diamond answer the questions during their father's visit in South Africa

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his Ugandan baby mama Zari Hassan had a hard time answering their children’s questions regarding why they were not together.

Diamond was visiting his children, Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan who live with their mother in South Africa when they questioned why they were not together as a family.

Latifah said that her mother Zari had accused Diamond of being behind the family breakup as he had other children with other women.

“Last night mama told me you broke up the family, she said you have another baby and another girlfriend,” princess Tiffah said during the Diamond-Zari family gathering.

The two children however settled on their mother being the reason their family was not together saying she was in love with another man.

“It is you who broke up the family, you don’t spend time with papa you always hang out with another man but never with papa,” Diamond’s daughter said.

The move by the kids left Diamond shocked saying he was surprised by their actions considering they are young.

“Imagine, these kids came to us serious last night and said they want to talk to us,” he said.

Diamond however defended the sentiments saying the family was strong and what their mother was involved in was only for a movie while the girlfriends Diamond was alleged to have were only for music videos.

Diamond and Zari parted ways in 2018 with the latter relocating to South Africa where she runs her colleges.

Diamond however has a tight relationship with his children and often makes trips to visit them.

Besides Zari, Diamond has children with Kenya singer Tanasha Donna and Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
