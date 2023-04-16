Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Sandra Dangote and his sister, Esma Platnumz have hailed the Bongo star as Achraf Hakimi, suggesting that he may have registered his vast wealth under Mama Dangote’s name, just as the Moroccan star is reported to have done.
Diamond's mum christens him "Hakimi" in cryptic post, reveals details of their bond
Diamond Platnumz’s sister, Esma Platnumz endorsed the same writing "Hakimi na mama Hakimi" in light of recent reports that Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi had registered all his wealth under his mother with nothing to his name
Recommended articles
The Moroccan star recently made news after reports emerged indicating that the vast wealth believed to be his had actually been registered under his mother with nothing to his name.
The reports surfaced after his estranged wife, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce, claiming part of his wealth only for claims to emerge that Hakimi’s mother is even the beneficiary of his salary.
Taking to social media, Mam Dangote praised the singer as her best friend and referred to him as Hakimi with a caption that read #Hakimi.
"Best yangu wa ukweli 💙 Naseeb kichwa @diamondplatnumz 🦁 Hakimi," mama Dangote wrote.
The Bongo star responded acknowledging his mother’s post in the affirmative without delving into the details.
"Mama Lion Kichwa ❤️" Diamond wrote.
The singer’s sister, Esma Platnumz also gave her take in post that appeared to endorse the comment shared by Mama Dangote and her son.
"HAKIMI NA MAMA HAKIMI." Esma wrote.
The Bongo star has in the past, been involved with several women with children born in some of his relationships.
Business lady Zari Hassan, Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto are among the women who have children with the star.
Rising from humble beginnings, the Bongo star worked hard to rise to the top, and has been ranked as East Africa’s wealthiest musician several times.
He created his brand from scratch and he is still doing so after launching personal projects and landing various ambassadorial jobs that he shares on his social media platforms.
Despite winning many awards globally and recording many bangers with other top artists, Diamond Platnumz was the second-richest East African artist until December 2022, when he overtook Bobi Wine of Uganda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke