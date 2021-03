On Tuesday (Night), WCB President Diamond Platnumz was among stars who turned for the officially launch of Rayvanny’s Multi-Million Record Label dubbed Next Level Music.

Speaking at the launch, Chibu Dangote prophesied big things for Vanny Boy, whom he described as a very discipline and talented artiste who is out to conquer the world with his talent.

He went on to shower his with praises for putting up a state of art Record Label, with the aim of helping more talented youth realize their dreams.

Diamond's Take

“Nimpongeze sana Rayvanny na awe mfano kwa wasanii wengine…maana wasanii wengine wanadhani kuwa ili uonekane mkubwa lazima utukane au udharau watu ambao ulikuwa unafanya nao shughuli…hakutaka kutumia ukubwa wake na pesa alizokuwa nazo kuwadharua watu. Alionyesha njia njema na ninaamini kuwa Mungu atampa baraka kubwa sana.

Inawezekana leo hii Rayvanny asema kuwa hela yake awekeze kwingine lakini ameona aanzishe Next Level Music ili awasaidie na vijana wengine” Said Diamond Platnumz.

Thank You

Talking about his new achievement, Rayvanny mentioned that he always dreamt of about owning a record Label in order to help other talents and now his dream has come to pass.

“Nina furaha kuona wote mmefika, niwashukuru viongozi wangu kwa kunisaidia kufikia hapa leo. Nina amini viongozi wangu wanafurahi kuona kijana wao anakuwa. Na pia nawaongeza heshima kuona kuwa pia nimefikia point ya kuwa daraja la kuwasaidia watu wengine. Pekee yangu singefika hapa lakininkwa mchango wao nimefika hapa leo, thanks a lot to everybody who is here today” said Rayvanny in part.

The grand opening of Rayvanny’s Record Label was graced by stars like, Lava Lava, Zuchu, Baba Levo, Lil Ommy Queen Darleen, Dully Sykes, TID, Diamond Platnumz, Sallam SK, Babu Tale, Madee among others

Photos+Videos

