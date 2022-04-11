RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

Content creator and singer Diana Bahati has given Kenyans the first-ever tour of her Sh27 million mansion including a glimpse of her master bedroom.

The house was a gift from her husband Kevin Kioko alias Bahati who unveiled it as a Valentine's Day present.

Its main entrance opens into a sunken guest living room which features an elegant sofa, antique clock and electronically operated fireplace.

Diana Bahati and KTN Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga
Diana Bahati and KTN Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga Pulse Live Kenya

The ground level holds the kitchen, living room, one guest bedroom ensuite, and a laundry area.

In an interview with Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga, Diana expressed appreciation for her husband for not only buying the house but also doing the interior design and decor as well as furnishing the home.

The master bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet, dressing table and an ensuite bathroom fitted with a bathtub which doubles up as a jacuzzi and a cubicle shower.

This is our favourite spot,” said Diana as she showed her amazing bed next to an accent wall that the singer says glows in the dark.

The bedroom opens into a spacious balcony where she likes to have her ‘me time’.

Opposite the master bedroom is an extra room that can be used as an additional bedroom or a lounge area.

Diana Bahati gives first-ever tour inside her masterbedroom [Video]
Diana Bahati gives first-ever tour inside her masterbedroom [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The house sits on a 50 by 100 plot of land with a total floor area of 340 square meters. The backyard can be used to hang laundry or host small parties.

During the interview, Bahat said that he bought the house as a show of love to his wife, adding that he had never experienced love in his childhood.

I have not grown in an environment where I have experienced love. At the children's home, it's crazy because it depends on how the social worker is feeling that day. Every day I try to express to my wife the kind of love I have never experienced.

I received my first birthday gift when I was 24 years old and it was a birthday cake. I knew my birth date when I was about 22 or 23 and I had to go to Pumwani hospital to peruse the files,” he disclosed.

Bahati and KTN Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga
Bahati and KTN Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga Pulse Live Kenya

