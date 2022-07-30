Diana Marua & family appointed ambassadors, Tanasha Donna confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna has confirmed that she currently single and searching for her Mr. Right.

Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking in a recent interview, the Kenyan songstress shared her relationship status stating she is single and hopeful that she will soon get someone who suits her.

"I am single, maybe there is someone who could potentially be the next guy," said Tanasha in an interview with Mpasho.

The songbird noted that she is not impressed by physical appearance because it can be deceiving

"I have met with a lot of good-looking guys with nasty characters, that's an immediate turn-off, I don't care what how much you have, what you have gained but the character is very important," she added.

The Maradonna hitmaker further explained that she wants a man who is not lazy - a hard worker who gets his hands dirty.

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids

Kenyan YouTuber, Diana Marua, together with her four children (Morgan, Mueni, Heaven and Majesty), have landed another major ambassadorial deal that will see them smile all the way to the bank.

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, Ms Marua and her children were unveiled as the new brand ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour.

Marua shared the exciting news on social media, with the indication that she was excited to join Amorleen as the face of their business together with her kids.

“All we do is win! win! win! no matter what. I'm proud to announce my kids and I are officially the brand ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour. We bring you nothing but the best and I can't wait to share with you what's coming up. I'm proud of you my super stars Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati and baby in the oven,” Diana Marua shared.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Kenyan singer Crystal Asige has broken her silence after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party listed her name among its proposed nominees to Parliament.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Asige said it’s a great honour to be proposed to represent persons with disability in the Senate.

The singer went on to thank the ODM party leader Raila Odinga, saying the nomination is a big win for the communities she represents.

“This week Hon. Raila Odinga chose to leave no Kenyan behind - no matter their ability or disability. I consider this Senate nomination by Baba and ODM to be an honour and count this as a win for the communities I represent. A win for Persons with Disabilities, a win for women, and a win for the youth in Kenya.

"There is never a better measure of what a person is than what he doe

On July 27, Asige, who blew up after the Sauti Sol hit song Extravaganza, was nominated to the Senate to represent persons living with disabilities.

She had been signed to Sol Generation but parted ways with the management in 2019, barely 10 months into her stint.

s when he is absolutely free to choose” - William M. Bulger,” Crystal Asige wrote.

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

Former Nairobi Diaries’ actress Dorah Clara Ojenge popularly known as Mishi Dorah has revealed that her children were taken to an orphanage when she was jailed.

Actress Mishi Dora Pulse Live Kenya

This is after she was charged at the Kibera law courts with obtaining Sh152,550 credit by false pretenses after dining and drinking expensive liquor at a city club. She was sentenced to 38 days in jail.

Speaking in an interview on TV47, the actress claimed that her kids were taken to an orphanage and she is yet to get them back.

"I’m not okay, because right now I don’t have my kids. My kids were taken to the orphanage. I’m not even in my house. I’m trying to bounce back. What I know is I’m going to bounce back. My first priority is getting my kids back," said the actress.

Mishi also recounted her terrifying experience in jail claiming she went through hell.

"I was in for 38 days. Look at my skin. Nimekulwa na chawa. Look at me! My beautiful skin used to glow. I mean, prison is hell. I don’t think there’s any other hell apart from prison,” she added.

On June 3rd, the actress was charged in court for obtaining Sh152,550 in credit through false pretense.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati should undergo Vasectomy - Diana Marua cries out

Kenyan YouTuber Diana Marua is appealing to her husband Kevin Bahati to consider Vasectomy as a preventive measure for unplanned pregnancy in the future.

Ms Marua explained that her husband should embrace Vasectomy as a sacrifice for his already big family.

“Bahati should go and do a vasectomy because at this point that is the only sacrifice he is supposed to do for me. I have given him three children, so it’s up to him to consider vasectomy because for me I’m not getting more children. It’s a wrap. I have five children already,” Diana said.

Marua made the appeal after disclosing that her current pregnancy was not planned.

“I keep on saying this pregnancy was not planned, we didn’t sit down and say were looking for another baby. For Heaven and Majesty, the pregnancy was planned but for this one things backfired.

Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

Empowerment Christian Church Preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha, is the newest land owner in Kenya, courtesy of her husband Prophet Stanley Carmel.

Reverend Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Stanley Carmel. Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, Natasha disclosed that her hubby gifted her two pieces of land in Diani and Nanyuki at a time she was turning a year older.

“We Prophesy the acquisition of property in 2022, We declare the Lord your God will show you, favor you, and give you the land / homes He has designated for you!

“Thank You Hubby. For Land in Diani & Nanyuki. Looking forward to building with you.” Natasha captioned photos holding her tittle deeds.

The title deeds to the two pieces of land were handed to the city preacher during a surprise dinner organized by her hubby to celebrate her birthday.

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Kenyan-born photojournalist, Polly Irungu, announced that she has landed a job at the White House.

Pulse Live Kenya

In her announcement, Ms Irungu said that she was fortunate to be the first person to hold the role at the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“New chapter, I’m excited to announce that I’m the first official Photo Editor for the Office of the Vice President to the Biden-Harris Administration. Honoured and grateful is an understatement,” she shared.

This good news comes as she celebrated two years of founding the Black Women Photographers, a global community and directory of over 1,000 black photographers across the world.

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy

The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Winnie Rubi popularly known as Awiti has joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns into their family.

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti is Pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

Awiti used her social media pages to announce her pregnancy and fans could hot help it, but shower her with congratulatory messages.

The actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.

“Mambo ni mengi masaa ndio machache,” the actress captioned her pregnancy photos.

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has broken her silence after musician Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her.

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, the Freshi Barida hitmaker confessed that he has always had a crush on Ms Goro and given a chance he would gladly start a romantic relationship with her.

However, Kamene has responded to the advances, stating that Stevo is not her type but she is a big fan of his music.

“Stevo i am such a fan of yours, I’m your biggest fan. Freshi Barida Kaka braza. But wacha tu ibaki hapo kwa fan. He is not really my type. Not my type or maybe he was my type back in the day but at the moment I like them tall,” Kamene Goro said.

Just the other day, Stivo Simple Boy revealed that he has always had a crush on media personality, Kamene Goro.

The “Vijana tuache mihadarati” hitmaker poured out his heart to the sassy diva during an interview with Oga Obinna, stating that the media personality has all he desires.

"Kamene amebeba ngongingo (blessed with assets in the right places)," explained the rapper whose real name is Steven Otieno.

Not even the fact that Kamene is in a relationship could deter the determined rapper who shot his shot, promising nothing but love to the media star.

Nandy claps back at fan hating on her pregnancy [Screenshot]

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy has clapped back at a fan who was hating on her pregnancy.

Singer Nandy and her husband Billnass Pulse Live Kenya

In a post seen by this writer, a fan took issues with Nandy’s act of flaunting her baby bump on social media, claiming she will be bewitched by bad people.

“Utadhani wewe ndo wa kwanza kubeba mimba. Endelea kuonesha huo mtungi wako alafu ndo utajua maana ya walimwengu,” the fan told Nandy.

However, in a quick rejoinder Nandy hit back – dismissing the fans’s believes and stereotypes. She made it clear that nobody can dare mess with her pregnancy.

“Tokeni uko na Imani zenu za kipumbavu. Kawawianani uko. Mna hisi kila mtu ni wa kuingiwa ingiwa kitoto. Try me fyuu,” Nandy replied.