Singer Kevin Bahati has penned down a congratulatory message to his wife Diana Marua after securing another ambassadorial deal.

On Wednesday, Ms Marua was named as the new Centrofoods Industries Brand Ambassador, with the task to market their Ken Vinegar and Ken Baking Powder.

“Congratulations babe @diana_marua for another Deal... #kenbakingpowder and #kenvinegar brand ambassador!!! @cfi_ke sasa tupike mandazi na machapo!!!!” shared Bahati.

An excited Diana also shared photos signing the new deal, thanking the Centrofoods Industries team for trusting her with their products.

“Looku Looku, My God is Good 🙏

Proud to Announce Another Deal Signed. I'm officially the Brand Ambassador of @CFI_KE 🔥 Ken Vinegar and Ken Baking Powder.

Thank you Team @CFI_KE for Trusting me with your Brand and for Bringing me on Board to do business with you. I'm truly humbled. Let's Get To Business 😊 #KenBakingPowder #KenVinegar” shared Diana Marua.

Diana Marua Appointed Centrofoods Industries Ambassador for Ken Vinegar and Ken Baking Powder

Media Personality Jalang’o who is also the brand Ambassador for Ken Tomato Sauce, took his time to welcome Marua to the family.

“Welcome to the Family” wrote Jalang’o.

Congratulatory messages

phoinahaircollection “Sign them Cheques and deals honey,only thing we doing this year love ❤️ well in 👏👏👏”

winnie_shareefa “Congratulations Mama!!!!! Keep winning baby!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

_ryannsklet “Congratulations 🎉 Dee😍”

wanjiru_reign_mwangi ‘Congratulations boo😘😘🌹🌹✨✨✨❤️❤️❤️"

fabil_fabi “Cograts gal 👏👏”

karimirachel ‘Congratulations Dee. Always winning. God Bless”

teshisbeautyplace “Keep winning dear 👏❤️”

reenakeyo ‘Well done Dee, all the best”

rachealkuimuthumbi “Congratulations Dee 😍”