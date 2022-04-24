Diana Marua clears air on beef with Mr Seed's wife Nimo

Diana Marua acknowledged past differences between her and Nimo but argued she was not mature enough to handle issues appropriately back then.

She was speaking during a function at a city hospital where she partners as a brand ambassador. She added that she and Nimo had not gotten together in a long time but they are in good terms.

"The differences were there but you know people make mistakes in their former years and you sometimes realize probably you were not mature enough to handle issues in a better way buy life teaches us lessons differently,” she stated.

Diana and Nimo crossed paths in 2018 during a New Year's party where Diana allegedly mistreated Nimo despite her being pregnant at the time.

Diana, whose husband Bahati will be running for Mathare Member of Parliament, said she was going to support her husband as he tries to enter the August house in the upcoming polls.

“You know once you marry your best friend his life becomes your life, everything he touches you flow with it, everything you touch he flows with it,” Diana explained.

Mr Seed's open letter to Bahati

Mr Seed recently sent out his wishes to Bahati praising the Adhiambo hitmaker whom he said was a leader and not a politician adding that the people of Mathare deserved a leader such as Bahati.

“You are not a politician, but a leader. I pray the people of Mathare get to know how your intentions for them are pure. I support you my brother,” said the singer.