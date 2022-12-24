Kenyan trapper, Diana Marua who goes by the stage name Diana B could not hold back her excitement as her husband, singer Kevin Bahati turned a year older.
How Diana celebrated Bahati's birthday in style as he turned 30 [Video]
Diana celebrated Bahati in style, gushing over the singer as he turned 30.
Diana welcomed the singer to his third decade of life as he turned 30 by throwing a lavish party that caused a buzz on social media.
The star-studded party saw the couple step out in red outfits with the diva rocking sequin red minidress that blended well with Bahati’s red glittery shirt and red pants that he wore for the occasion.
Kabi were Jesus and Terence Creative were among those in attendance and could be seen having a good time at the party in a video shared by the diva.
The couple danced to Bahati’s latest hit song, Abebo, wowing those in attendance with their good dance moves.
Diana captured the precious moments at the surprise party and shared a video with the caption that read:
"I hope you enjoyed your surprise birthday party, my #ABEBO @bahatikenya ".
The mother of three gushed over the singer, professing her love for him and appreciating his presence in her life.
"Let us make merry and more money. Doing life with you is the greatest gift from above. NAKULOVE MPENZ ," Diana added.
Guests at the surprise party wore black and gold outfits that blended well with the décor and left no doubt on who the celebrants were as Bahati and Diana wore red outfits.
