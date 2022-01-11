RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

Diana celebrates new YouTube & Instagram milestone

Diana Marua
Diana Marua

Diana Marua, wife to singer Kevin Bahati, has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to reach the 2 million followers mark on Instagram and she can’t keep calm.

The mother of two shared the good news on her social media pages, saluting her fans for enabling her achieve the new milestone.

“Today, it's all about celebrating my wins!!! I'm just an ordinary girl serving a big god 🙏

“No. 1😍😍😍😍😍 Thank you for 2 million followers on instagram. Let's keep growing fam ❤️,” reads Diana Marua’s post.

Diana Marua celebrates new YouTube & Instagram milestone [Photos]
Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati joined the conversation, congratulating his wife with a message which read: “The best thing we can do as men is to empower our women 💪🙏 over 2 million instagram followers congratulations @diana_marua ❤ you are running soooo fast!!! numbers don't lie 🔥🔥🔥.”

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies.

Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

Diana Marua aka Diana B
Pulse Live Kenya

Over 1 Million Followers

In Kenya a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

If you look at Kenyan celebs with a huge following; they are either controversial (deliberately or inadvertently), they engage their followers or are funny.

The YouTuber turned rapper under the tag Diana B is also celebrating another milestone on YouTube after her channel accumulated over 76,154,712 views since joining the platform on August 19, 2019. So far she has over 597K subscribers.

Diana Marua celebrates new YouTube & Instagram milestone [Photos]
Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank you for 75 Million Plus YouTube Views in just two years since I started my journey on YouTube #DIANABAHATI as a content Creator 🙏,” wrote Diana Marua.

Another celebrity who is celebrating over 2 million followers on Instagram, is gospel Disk Jockey Samuel Muraya aka DJ Mo.

“It has been God all the way … thank you for the support watu wangu - we have started the year well .. this year let’s do things in a different way , operate with no fear , and try what we haven’t tried before ... May 2022 be your best year so far .New chapter!!!,” wrote DJ Mo.

DJ Mo's new milestone
Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

