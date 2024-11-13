The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan content creator Diana Marua has hinted at a major shift in her team’s structure, announcing plans to promote one of her long-serving nannies to a new role. This news comes just days after another of her nannies, Irene Nekesa, stepped down from her position.

Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche

Kenyan content creator Diana Marua has hinted at a significant change in her team’s structure, revealing that she might soon be upgrading one of her long-serving nannies to the role of personal assistant (PA).

Recommended articles

The mother of three has always shared a special bond with her nannies. Beyond the usual employer-employee relationship, she treats them with respect, gives them freedom, and encourages them to grow individually.

Diana’s fans have often praised her for allowing her nannies to create their own social media presence and pursue their own interests.

Diana Marua's, her hubby Bahati and nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's, her hubby Bahati and nanny Josephine Kinuche Diana Marua's, her hubby Bahati and nanny Josephine Kinuche Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Diana has been actively looking for a personal assistant for some time now. She shared with fans that her busy schedule sometimes leads her to forget tasks, and having a reliable assistant would help her keep track of her responsibilities.

In a previous video, she even tried to convince her younger sister, Michelle, to take up the role, but Michelle declined the offer.

Now, Diana has surprised her fans by considering Josephine Kinuche for this role. The news came up during Diana’s 36th birthday shoot.

Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a video clip, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, where Josephine was by her side, helping with bags and even joining in on the fun by dancing for the fans.

The rapper expressed her gratitude to Josephine and mentioned that she was considering a major upgrade for her role.

Thank you to my nanny, soon-to-be PA, Josephine Kinuche; yes, I am upgrading her to become my PA,” Diana announced in the video, sparking excitement in the comment section.

Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Josephine’s potential promotion comes shortly after another one of Diana’s beloved nannies, Irene Nekesa, left the Bahati household.

Irene, who had been with the family for a long time, recently shared that she left on good terms and that there was no bad blood between her and Diana.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Diana and her family, saying that her departure was purely personal and amicable.

Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Following the video, Diana’s fans quickly filled the comment section with praise and encouragement. Many commended her for giving someone close to her a chance to step up and take on new responsibilities.

They highlighted the bond and trust Diana has with her team, with some fans even comparing Josephine to Irene Nekesa, another of Diana’s well-known nannies.

However, a section of fans urged that comparisons between Josephine and Irene are unnecessary, as they are two different individuals with unique personalities and skills.

Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche
Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Diana Marua's nanny Josephine Kinuche Pulse Live Kenya

Some also noted that Josephine is a trained teacher by profession, which makes her promotion to a more administrative role even more fitting.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

9 years married: Okello Max's insights on family life with two daughters

9 years married: Okello Max's insights on family life with two daughters

Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey

Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey

Where’s Vaseline? Fans tease Jeridah Andayi’s daughter for snubbing glow secret

Where’s Vaseline? Fans tease Jeridah Andayi’s daughter for snubbing glow secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Juliani

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried