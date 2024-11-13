In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

The mother of three has always shared a special bond with her nannies. Beyond the usual employer-employee relationship, she treats them with respect, gives them freedom, and encourages them to grow individually.

Diana’s fans have often praised her for allowing her nannies to create their own social media presence and pursue their own interests.

Diana’s search for a PA

Diana has been actively looking for a personal assistant for some time now. She shared with fans that her busy schedule sometimes leads her to forget tasks, and having a reliable assistant would help her keep track of her responsibilities.

In a previous video, she even tried to convince her younger sister, Michelle, to take up the role, but Michelle declined the offer.

Now, Diana has surprised her fans by considering Josephine Kinuche for this role. The news came up during Diana’s 36th birthday shoot.

In a video clip, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, where Josephine was by her side, helping with bags and even joining in on the fun by dancing for the fans.

The rapper expressed her gratitude to Josephine and mentioned that she was considering a major upgrade for her role.

“Thank you to my nanny, soon-to-be PA, Josephine Kinuche; yes, I am upgrading her to become my PA,” Diana announced in the video, sparking excitement in the comment section.

Irene Nekesa’s departure from the Bahati household

The news of Josephine’s potential promotion comes shortly after another one of Diana’s beloved nannies, Irene Nekesa, left the Bahati household.

Irene, who had been with the family for a long time, recently shared that she left on good terms and that there was no bad blood between her and Diana.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Diana and her family, saying that her departure was purely personal and amicable.

Fans’ reactions

Following the video, Diana’s fans quickly filled the comment section with praise and encouragement. Many commended her for giving someone close to her a chance to step up and take on new responsibilities.

They highlighted the bond and trust Diana has with her team, with some fans even comparing Josephine to Irene Nekesa, another of Diana’s well-known nannies.

However, a section of fans urged that comparisons between Josephine and Irene are unnecessary, as they are two different individuals with unique personalities and skills.

