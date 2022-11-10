Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

The YouTuber and content creator has been involved in the remix of Bahati's song, 'Mambo Ya Mhesh'.

The 'Hatutaachana' hitmaker who comes last in the song had her part of the video taken while she was still in the maternity ward.

Diana, a mother of three could not hide her joy for being involved in the production of the song saying there is no time for her to rest.

"Ni kuzaa na kuurudi soko. Kupumzika tulisema ni mbiguni", (There is no time to rest. We said we will rest once we are out of this world). Recorded and shot in my maternity room," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Thankfully she had already given birth by the time she was doing the new video as a nurse could be seen handing her the baby.

Diana is not the only one who has been involved in the remix. Bahati decided to work with ladies in his latest piece of art and he involved Ssaru and Sosuun in the new craft. He praised the two saying their combination produces fireworks.

"You know every time I link up with Sylvia Saru we do wonders. This remix is for the books," he said.

Bahati released the song on October 4, after going silent for more than a month which many believed was necessitated by his loss of the Mathare constituency parliamentary seat.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Mathare MP race was won by incumbent Anthony Oluoch of ODM who was defending it for the second time. Bahati who was trying his luck in politics for the first time came far third.

The song has been well received by their fans who have been waiting for her comeback and the song has already achieved over 51, 000 within its three hours of release.