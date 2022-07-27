Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

On Tuesday, Ms Marua and her children were unveiled as the new Brand Ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour.

Marua shared the exciting news on social media, with a revelation that she is excited to join Amorleen as the face of their business together with her kids.

“All we do is win! win! win! no matter what. I'm proud to announce my kids and I are officially the brand ambassadors of of Amorleen Beauty Parlour. We bring you nothing but the best and I can't wait to share with you what's coming up. I'm proud of you my super stars Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati and baby in the oven,” Diana Marua shared.

The rapper confessed that 2022 has been a good year to her and her family after signing a number of ambassadorial deals.

“I have seen so many blessing that he has granted me, especially this year that were are signing another deal. This has been my best year so far and I’m happy to sign another deal. My babies and I are proud to sign this ambassadorial deal,” Marua said.

Ms Marua also applauded her husband Kevin Bahati for being her biggest support system.

“I would to give a big thank you to my one and only, the incoming member of parliament for Mathare constituency. I’m very proud of you this far. The best thing you can ever do for your partner is support them,” Diana Marua told Bahati.

Commenting on the new deal, Bahati said; “I’m also proud of you and its seems you have taken over all my deals. Congratulations for everything,”.