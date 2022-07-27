RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations to the Bahatis

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids
Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids

Kenyan YouTuber Diana Marua together with her four children (Morgan, Mueni, Heaven and Majesty) have landed another major ambassadorial deal that will see them smile all the way to the bank.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, Ms Marua and her children were unveiled as the new Brand Ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour.

Marua shared the exciting news on social media, with a revelation that she is excited to join Amorleen as the face of their business together with her kids.

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids
Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Pulse Live Kenya

“All we do is win! win! win! no matter what. I'm proud to announce my kids and I are officially the brand ambassadors of of Amorleen Beauty Parlour. We bring you nothing but the best and I can't wait to share with you what's coming up. I'm proud of you my super stars Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati and baby in the oven,” Diana Marua shared.

The rapper confessed that 2022 has been a good year to her and her family after signing a number of ambassadorial deals.

“I have seen so many blessing that he has granted me, especially this year that were are signing another deal. This has been my best year so far and I’m happy to sign another deal. My babies and I are proud to sign this ambassadorial deal,” Marua said.

READ: Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids
Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Marua also applauded her husband Kevin Bahati for being her biggest support system.

“I would to give a big thank you to my one and only, the incoming member of parliament for Mathare constituency. I’m very proud of you this far. The best thing you can ever do for your partner is support them,” Diana Marua told Bahati.

Commenting on the new deal, Bahati said; “I’m also proud of you and its seems you have taken over all my deals. Congratulations for everything,”.

READ: This pregnancy was unplanned - Diana Marua opens up

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids
Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

American singer Anthony Hamilton lands in Kenya ahead of weekend concert [Photos]

American singer Anthony Hamilton lands in Kenya ahead of weekend concert [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Trending

Rapper Stevo Simple Boy reveals highest amount he has made in his career

Stevo Simple Boy

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy

Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Bahati

Diamond addresses claims of exploiting WCB Wasafi artistes

Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize