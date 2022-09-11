YouTuber turned rapper Diana Marua was moved to tears after she was treated to a surprise baby shower by her fans.
Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower
Diana Marua was treated to a surprise baby shower where she was moved to tears
The baby shower dubbed premier gang baby shower was an all-white themed baby shower had a tight list of attendees and Marua could not hide her joy.
The baby shower however saw her husband Bahati missing although he has been missing in action since losing the Mathare parliamentary seat.
Diana expressed her gratitude to her fans noting she did not expect the baby shower
“I was confused for a moment I could not believe that these people were actually here to support me and I when I finally realized it was a reality I just broke down,” Diana told Mungai Eve.
Diana revealed that’s she has struggles as she nears delivery during her pregnancies noting that she most of the time has to spend her time indoors to avoid straining.
“I normally have issues when I get closer to delivery it gets to a point, I can’t walk even when I in the bed my husband has to turn me. But so far I am okay I don’t walk much because I have a condition called pubic symphysis where pressure mounts on my pelvic bones and I can’t walk so I even create content while seated,” Diana said.
Regarding the whereabouts of her husband, Diana said he was upto something and was going to be in the public glare soon.
“What I will say, wait for him, that’s the only thing I will say because its going to be crazy,” she remarked.
Diana Marua recently said she had no idea what name she was going to give her baby.
Asking her fans to help her find a suitable name for her third born, Mrs Bahati also asked her followers to guess the baby's gender.
“God, after my two babies, Heaven and Majesty, I've never been so blank 🤭 This is me humbling myself in front of thee, asking you to give me the name of my third baby🙏.
"Team Dee, are you team girl or team boy? Let me know... what name will we give this baby?" she asked on her Instagram.
