Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower

The baby shower dubbed premier gang baby shower was an all-white themed baby shower had a tight list of attendees and Marua could not hide her joy.

The baby shower however saw her husband Bahati missing although he has been missing in action since losing the Mathare parliamentary seat.

Diana expressed her gratitude to her fans noting she did not expect the baby shower

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

“I was confused for a moment I could not believe that these people were actually here to support me and I when I finally realized it was a reality I just broke down,” Diana told Mungai Eve.

Diana revealed that’s she has struggles as she nears delivery during her pregnancies noting that she most of the time has to spend her time indoors to avoid straining.

“I normally have issues when I get closer to delivery it gets to a point, I can’t walk even when I in the bed my husband has to turn me. But so far I am okay I don’t walk much because I have a condition called pubic symphysis where pressure mounts on my pelvic bones and I can’t walk so I even create content while seated,” Diana said.

Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding the whereabouts of her husband, Diana said he was upto something and was going to be in the public glare soon.

“What I will say, wait for him, that’s the only thing I will say because its going to be crazy,” she remarked.

Diana Marua recently said she had no idea what name she was going to give her baby.

Asking her fans to help her find a suitable name for her third born, Mrs Bahati also asked her followers to guess the baby's gender.

Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

“God, after my two babies, Heaven and Majesty, I've never been so blank 🤭 This is me humbling myself in front of thee, asking you to give me the name of my third baby🙏.