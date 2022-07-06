Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

In her message, Ms Marua encouraged her husband, with a reminder that he is a force to reckon with and that’s why they keep on attacking him.

“You are a force that cannot be ignored!!! the way to the top can never be reached without opposition. keep pushing... God got you, Mathare people already know who is best for them,” Diana Marua remarked.

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

In his words, Bahati explained that his competitors felt intimidated by his presence – opting to chase him away from the campaign trail.

He also alleged those in charge of the political rally were forced to end the meeting prematurely against the will of the people.

“When Sifuna and his loosing friend saw the incoming Mathare MP - Bahati Kioko has arrived and the crowd was demanding to hear me speak... they decided to end the meeting pre- maturely against the will of the people.

"Lakini mungu halali; ata mkini dhulumu watu wa mathare wameamua kura watapea mtoto wa Mathare. Lakini mbona hawa wazee wote wanakasirishwa nahuyu kijana mdogo?,” Bahati questioned.

Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, the EMB record label president was humiliated by a section of Azimo La Umoja affiliated politicians – denying him a chance to address the people of Embakasi East during a political rally in the area.

In a clip seen by this writer, ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Polycarp Igathe could be seen cautioning the speaker not to hand over the microphone to Bahati.

The frustrations forced Mtoto wa Mama to abandon the Azimio campaign trail, with a section of his supporters consoling him.

Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

The unexpected incident comes at time the singer has been embroiled in a war of words with Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna.