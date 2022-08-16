RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will always be your submissive - Diana Marua to Bahati

Cyprian Kimutai

Diana Marua also expressed her love to Bahati

Content creator-cum-singer Diana Marua has promised her husband Kevin Bahati Kioko that she will remain submissive to him, for the entirety of her marriage.

The statement has caused a stir on the interwebs as some of her followers disapproved her choice of words while others encouraged it and praised her for opening up.

The social media buzz stems from a recent post by the YouTuber who on Tuesday, August 16 penned a lengthy but emotional statement, proclaiming her love for Bahati.

In the post, Marua opened up by expressing how lucky and grateful she felt being Bahati's wife. She further described the musician as a "king, a confidant and bestfriend."

"Woke up feeling Grateful and Blessed to have this man by my side. My Husband, My King, My Confidant.... To whom my Heart Belongs to. I love you with my entire being. Thank you for Being my BestFriend, my pillar of support and my army in soo many ways," she stated.

The influencer followed up with another statement, appreciating Bahati for being a supportive father.

She then concluded by referencing a verse in the Bible, Ephesians 5:22-24. Verse 24 reads; "Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything."

"Thank you for Loving us Unconditionally, for providing for us and for being the best Dad to our kids. We love you and I will always be your submissive as the Bible commands me To. I love you, stated Marua."

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

This is Marua's first post dedicated to her hubby after he lost the race to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Mathare.

Bahati garnered 8,166 votes behind Billian Ojiwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Anthony Oluoch of ODM who garnered 16,912 votes and 28,098 respectively.

