Diana Marua unleashes never seen before 2011 photos working as receptionist

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Diana Marua
Diana Marua

Kenyans YouTuber turned rapper Diana Marua stage name Diana B has opted to walk her fans down the memory lane to the days she used to work as a receptionist.

On Wednesday, Diana unleashed rarely seen photos that were taken back in 2011, with a revelation that life was not easy at that particular time.

The mother of two confessed that in 2011 she was confused, unsatisfied and didn’t know what she wanted in life.

Diana Marua 2011 picture while working as a receptionist
Diana Marua 2011 picture while working as a receptionist Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

I was a dreamer, I still I'm.... Dreaming to get to that destination of financial freedom. A day at a time, the truth is... its hard but I keep pushing 🤗

“2011... My first office job as a receptionist, I faced many challenges, ups and downs, Confused... I didn't know what I wanted in life. I was unsatisfied, unfulfilled but being here moulded me to be the person I am today,” Diana Maria revealed.

The rapper also used the moment to encourage her fans who are still chasing their dream, reminding them that giving up should never be an option.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

“Trust your journey, don't give up. It's part of the success equation. You are where you are supposed to be according to the universe ❤️,” Diana Marua advised.

In May 2019, Ms Marua also disclosed that she was once an M-Pesa agent. She went on to say that it was her very first job and she was grateful to God.

“I used to work at this pharmacy before it was renamed goodlife… as an mpesa agent… my first job. This far, I call him Ebenezer.

“Use what you have as a stepping stone to your next level… it takes time but grow,” she wrote.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Diana Marua is among the most sought after Brand influencers in Kenya with a number of brands on her name.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

