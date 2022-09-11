Can't take it anymore! why Diana Marua is taking a music break

The heavily pregnant musician and creator who has two songs under her name broke down in tears after her friends from the Premier Gang group surprised her with a flashy baby shower at an all-white party without her having any knowledge, leaving her emotionally in tears.

The mother of two revealed her doctor had booked her for a normal appointment, only to be met by the grand surprise. The mother of three to-be, while speaking in a joint interview with Eve Mungai and Nicholas Kioko, said she was shocked to see Premier Gang group members on arrival at the hospital.

Diana revealed she was depressed after learning she was pregnant with the third child, saying she wasn't ready for the pregnancy adding that her fear was going through a distressing pregnancy experience again after her past two pregnancies.

The lively 33-year-old celebrity revealed that her pregnancy journey has been amazing but a tough one saying she was depressed after learning she was pregnant, thanking her support system. She says that each day comes with different experiences but the hope that she will soon be free and a mother motivates her to move on.

"One Minute I'm happy, the next I am feeling chocked up. It's a cocktail of emotions, I can't explain it. Knowing that I'm about to see your cute little face, play with your tiny little fingers, and latch you on my nipples every day as I watch you grow and admire you the whole time, is so unreal," she said on her insta stories.

Diana says she can't wait to see and hold her baby and see how the siblings will receive the newborn.

"I've recorded your kicks in my mind, hoping to never forget this feeling, it's just a matter of time and I'll have you in my arms. I can't wait to see how your brothers and sisters will receive you. They've already booked their roles and it seems like Mummy and Daddy will have limited time with you. You are so blessed to have the best and most selfless caretakers, siblings, aunties, and cousins in the world," she adds.