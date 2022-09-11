Just months after launching her musical career, Bahati's wife, Diana Marua has brought to a halt his musical journey for some time for her to focus on her pregnancy as she waits for the birth of her incoming baby which is months away if the size of her tummy is a thing to go by.
Can't take it anymore! why Diana Marua is taking a music break
Diana Marua also known by her stage name as Diana B has come out to expose why she has been off the limelight for a while revealing her pregnancy as the main reason for taking the break.
Recommended articles
The heavily pregnant musician and creator who has two songs under her name broke down in tears after her friends from the Premier Gang group surprised her with a flashy baby shower at an all-white party without her having any knowledge, leaving her emotionally in tears.
READ:Diana Marua dragged in Bahati & Sifuna's fight, Amber Ray renews beef with Amira & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani
The mother of two revealed her doctor had booked her for a normal appointment, only to be met by the grand surprise. The mother of three to-be, while speaking in a joint interview with Eve Mungai and Nicholas Kioko, said she was shocked to see Premier Gang group members on arrival at the hospital.
Diana revealed she was depressed after learning she was pregnant with the third child, saying she wasn't ready for the pregnancy adding that her fear was going through a distressing pregnancy experience again after her past two pregnancies.
The lively 33-year-old celebrity revealed that her pregnancy journey has been amazing but a tough one saying she was depressed after learning she was pregnant, thanking her support system. She says that each day comes with different experiences but the hope that she will soon be free and a mother motivates her to move on.
"One Minute I'm happy, the next I am feeling chocked up. It's a cocktail of emotions, I can't explain it. Knowing that I'm about to see your cute little face, play with your tiny little fingers, and latch you on my nipples every day as I watch you grow and admire you the whole time, is so unreal," she said on her insta stories.
Diana says she can't wait to see and hold her baby and see how the siblings will receive the newborn.
"I've recorded your kicks in my mind, hoping to never forget this feeling, it's just a matter of time and I'll have you in my arms. I can't wait to see how your brothers and sisters will receive you. They've already booked their roles and it seems like Mummy and Daddy will have limited time with you. You are so blessed to have the best and most selfless caretakers, siblings, aunties, and cousins in the world," she adds.
The two love birds have recently been off screens for good and bad reasons unlike it were the case a while ago when the two would feature often on our screens and social media for bad and good reasons alike.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke