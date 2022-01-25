Diana Marua’s YouTube channel with over 600K subscribers hacked

A disappointed Mrs Bahati used her Instagram page, to announced the heartbreaking development that has left her counting loses. The hacked channel had accumulated over 600K subscribers since joining the streaming platform on August 19, 2019.

Marua lamented that the hackers stared by changing the name of her channel before deleting it form the streaming platform.

“😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I have lived at peace with everyone and I have always stayed on my lane; I don't know why anyone would do this to me! You hack my YouTube account; change the name and even worse you delete it 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” she said.

https://www.pulselive.co.ke/entertainment/celebrities/diana-marua-in-jubilation-as-she-celebrates-new-milestone-photo/he5znsx Pulse Live Kenya

However, the One Day hit-maker assured her fans that the matter is being handled by her management and she is optimistic that things will turn around for the better.

“Fam, we shall be back soon stay strong team diana. we trust and give glory to god for everything 🙏 My management and Ngomma Vas has started the process of contacting the YouTube team to have this sorted! nawapenda ❤,” Marua said.

Across check done by this writer give you a message that reads: “Video unavailable. This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

Marua’s channel has been hacked at time she was among most influential YouTubers in Kenya. She is always accumulating numbers whenever she uploads something on her channel.