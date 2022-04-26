Bahati had been speaking on the pressure to abandon his Mathare parliamentary bid.

In her message, the Mubaba hitmaker said that she is optimistic that her hubby will overcome all the obstacles hindering his Mathare MP candidature.

“Every dark cloud has a silver lining. It's tough but we shall overcome. Stay focused on the greatness that lies ahead of you and the people of Mathare,” Diana B advised her husband.

On Monday, Bahati alleged that he had been told to step down as the Jubilee candidate in Mathare in favour of ODM’s candidate and current MP Anthony Oluoch.

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media, the Mama hitmaker shed tears as he sent a message to Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, asking them to give the people of Mathare a chance to elect their MP of choice.

"I’m also in Azimio and this certificate here is not only Bahati but it represents many other youths, this is a sign of hope. I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.

"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.

He defended that to this day, many people in Mathare didn’t have access to hygiene and sanitation infrastructure, adding that he joined politics at the behest of the local voters who should be given freedom of choice on the ballot.

Bahati won the Jubilee nomination to vie in Mathare

After joining the Jubilee Party, the musician was handed a direct nomination ticket by the party to vie for the Mathare MP seat. The nomination certificate was handed to him by the Jubilee director of elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

"I don't know how to celebrate this... I don't know if I should cry or pray... This is a dream come true not only to me as Bahati, but to the youth and my people of Mathare who for so long have been praying for an MP made in Mathare.

"For sure it's not been easy competing against all those veteran politicians and I would like to say thank you for choosing me as the most popular candidate in Mathare!" he posted after receiving the nomination certificate from Jubilee.