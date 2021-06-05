Did Kamene Goro & Joe Muchiri just announce they are dating?

The two who are in Nakuru for a gig, put up suggestive photos and captions, prompting netizens to start reading in between the lines on the nature of their relationship.

Kamene's co-host on Kiss 100 Jalang'o was the first one to comment , asking them to give people the theme-colour to their wedding.

Muchiri claimed Kamene as ‘his woman’ while she said it’s what the heart wants.

“Normalize hanging out with amazing women…..Like mine,” came Muchiri’s statement.

“The heart wants what the heart ❤ wants @joewmuchiri 😋😛,” wrote Kamene in turn.

In February 2021, the two had fueled rumors of a romantic relationship after stepping out in matching outfits.

Jalangoo: “Tupatieni theme.....kitenge ama all white?”

Djjoemfalme: “Nipeeni Date ... Evening party nitacheza”

Holydavemuthengi: “Our pals are amazing too.”

Angiethatchiq: “Sikwa ubad but issa mistake 🙌”

Joekiash: “Hii mapenzi imekataa fichika!”

Barnabasmweu: “😅 😅 😅 Ww tuambie tu ushatekwa”

Cedric_mwombe: “Normalize telling us the truth”

Yxvthfvll: “But... Isn't... Am I missing something from this caption”