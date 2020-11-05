A few weeks ago, Gospel DJ Sammy Muraya popularly known as DJ Mo was exposed for allegedly cheating on his wife, with a lady who opened up to blogger Edgar Obare, and later shared screenshots of a conversation between them. This made the DJ talk of town for almost two weeks.

Details have now emerged that NTV where he co-hosted the Crossover 101 Sunday Gospel show might have taken action against him.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Jambo, Mo’s co-host Grace Ekirapa disclosed that their show has been going on without the DJ.

Did NTV take action against DJ Mo after cheating scandal?

She went on to state that the decision was solely made by their management at Nation Media Group (NMG), and she is not involved in any way.

The singer noted that they have not been in touch since the scandal broke out, and that when he (DJ Mo) is ready, he would talk to her about it.

“First of all, when you get saved, you don’t become Jesus immediately, huwezi kuwa perfect once, it’s a journey. However, Biblia pia inasema Mungu atakusamehea makosa yako lakini kuna kitu inaitwa consequences… kila mtu lazima a face hio. Mungu atakusamehe, lakini consequences lazima uface. For me what I’d say is we make mistakes and if honestly mtu anajua amefanya makosa you have to sort it kwanza with God.

DJ Mo and Grace Ekirapa

We haven’t spoken. At some point the calls weren’t going through and then also to be honest imekuwa hard pia mimi kuget to him. I don’t know what he will tell me, staki kuwa pia mimi namuulizia alafu namuingilia. Akikuwa ready ataniongelesha. We’ve been on air two weeks without him, but hio ni maneno ya management, not me I’m not involved,” said Ms Ekirapa.

“Given a chance, would you want him back on the show?” asked Massawe Jappani to which Grace Ekirapa who is also a singer replied to saying that; “I think he’s a great guy and to be honest I enjoy working with him, so yeah, I would want him to be back.”