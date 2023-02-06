Hii imeenda - Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply on Eve Mungai's post

Harmonize was in the country for the first time this year when he performed in Embu.

The light moment emanated from a post shared by Eve Mungai where she reminded her fans that she would be at the Harmonize concert in Embu to which the singer responded by saying “Queen”.

The reaction by Harmonize caused Director to make a light moment from the comment saying: “Hii imeenda! (She's taken).”

Pulse Live Kenya

Eve and Director Trevor on January 26 celebrated their 5th anniversary, during the anniversary, Eve assured her boyfriend of her eternal love.

“I always thank God for bringing you in my life, you’re such a blessing and my most outstanding achievement, I will love you today and forever,” Eve wrote.

In Embu, Eve Mungai had the chance to meet her fans who stayed till dawn to meet her.

“Yesterday night was epic! It was so heartwarming meeting Team Mungai Eve in Embu. I love you all so much. Thank you for the support may the Lord bless you for me. Yaani mlingoja hadi asubuhi (You even stayed until morning) wow, you guys are the best,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize thrills fans in packed Embu concert

On Saturday, February 4, Harmonize thrilled fans in Embu on his maiden visit to the country this year.

The packed venue saw the singer's fans camp outside as it could not contain all of them, with the star promising a bigger venue for his next show in the county.

"Thank you & sorry for everyone who was outside... Stadium next show. Embu nitarudi," Harmonize shared with his fans.