Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe
The late Mowzey Radio was a mercurial man. One day, he, Jose Chameleone and Weasel had a trip to Rwanda. But hours to the trip, Radio decided they needed another person to travel with. The late Rasta Thaddeus Buyego.
"What made Radio and Weasel start GoodLyfe, we had a plan to go to Rwanda, around the same time they had started establishing a connection with Jeff [Kiwanuka; he was their first manager]. There is also the late Rasta Thaddeus, my friend. We were at Ange Noir [Discotheque, now Guvnor] and we have finished drinking some beer and they came up with a suggestion, when we go to Rwanda, we need to go with Rasta Thaddeus... and I told them, they've already bought tickets, so there is no way we are taking Rasta Thaddeus and they insisted," Chameleone narrated in a video seen by this reporter.
"And Radio said that we aren't going if we don't take Rasta Thaddeus, and that's how we started, and I told them if you don't want to go, it's up to you, and I left for Rwanda. And they didn't come. And we started being angry at each other. I was angry at them because they didn't come... and time passed without us talking to each other... and they started their Goodlyfe."
Radio and Weasel started their music career under Leone Island. Chamelone produced Radio's first song titled Jennifer. Rasta Thaddeus Buyego died in 2013 following injuries he sustained in a bar brawl in 2011.
