ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Mzee Asingwire

The late Mowzey Radio was a mercurial man. One day, he, Jose Chameleone and Weasel had a trip to Rwanda. But hours to the trip, Radio decided they needed another person to travel with. The late Rasta Thaddeus Buyego.

Jose Chameleone and Mowzey Radio
Jose Chameleone and Mowzey Radio

Chameleone didn't like the idea, but Radio was able to sway Weasel to boycott the trip. And the next time they spoke again, Radio and Weasel were no longer part of Leone Island, Chameleone's record label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"What made Radio and Weasel start GoodLyfe, we had a plan to go to Rwanda, around the same time they had started establishing a connection with Jeff [Kiwanuka; he was their first manager]. There is also the late Rasta Thaddeus, my friend. We were at Ange Noir [Discotheque, now Guvnor] and we have finished drinking some beer and they came up with a suggestion, when we go to Rwanda, we need to go with Rasta Thaddeus... and I told them, they've already bought tickets, so there is no way we are taking Rasta Thaddeus and they insisted," Chameleone narrated in a video seen by this reporter.

"And Radio said that we aren't going if we don't take Rasta Thaddeus, and that's how we started, and I told them if you don't want to go, it's up to you, and I left for Rwanda. And they didn't come. And we started being angry at each other. I was angry at them because they didn't come... and time passed without us talking to each other... and they started their Goodlyfe."

Radio and Weasel started their music career under Leone Island. Chamelone produced Radio's first song titled Jennifer. Rasta Thaddeus Buyego died in 2013 following injuries he sustained in a bar brawl in 2011.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Eric Omondi's savage response to gov't after securing release on bail [Video]

Eric Omondi's savage response to gov't after securing release on bail [Video]

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians