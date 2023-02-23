Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

"What made Radio and Weasel start GoodLyfe, we had a plan to go to Rwanda, around the same time they had started establishing a connection with Jeff [Kiwanuka; he was their first manager]. There is also the late Rasta Thaddeus, my friend. We were at Ange Noir [Discotheque, now Guvnor] and we have finished drinking some beer and they came up with a suggestion, when we go to Rwanda, we need to go with Rasta Thaddeus... and I told them, they've already bought tickets, so there is no way we are taking Rasta Thaddeus and they insisted," Chameleone narrated in a video seen by this reporter.