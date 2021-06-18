Disney to feature Kenyan filmmaker in new Original Series

The 10 directors will be working on “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” a Disney Plus Original anthology of animated films set to premiere in 2022.

Kizazi Moto is an African Anthology series which is a collection of 10 original, animated films by creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

Oscar-winning director, Peter Ramsey (from the Spiderman series) will be an executive producer for the anthology series, working with the lead studio, Triggerfish, from South Africa.

More than 70 directors and creators across the continent were invited to pitch their ideas with the final 10 films being selected from Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster(South Africa).

Each film is expected to be ten minutes long to form a feature-length anthology of original animation that will be released as a Disney+ Original across the globe.

Ng'endo Mukii is currently the director at Ng’endo Studios Limited, a film production company.

Mukii is most well known for 'Yellow Fever,' her documentary-animation exploring Western influences on African women's ideals of beauty.

Her work focuses on relationships, the separation between perception and reality, and the use of moving image to represent unspoken truths.

She also has received accolades from her well-known film called Yellow Fever such as the Silver Hugo for Best Animated Short, 49th Chicago International Film Festival, USA October 2013 and a Special Mention at the 59th Oberhausen International Short Film Festival, Germany May 2013.