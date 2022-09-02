DJ Bash opens up on 6 ways he has attempted to fight depression

In lengthy posts on his social media pages, the DJ said he has been struggling but has had no one to turn to all along.

Bash who has trended in the recent days sent his apologies to those he felt he had wronged. Bash became eminent after a video of him storming a city club demanding his pay emerged online.

He also faced accusations of not playing local music and in his music mixes and instead dwelled on other genres from outside the country.

“Finally. Waving the white flag. I admit it. Am a problem. Gonna take some time off ❤️ Apologies to anyone I’ve wrong in any way. Am sorry. Am not mentally okay, Love always 💚💛❤️ I don’t mind paying for my wrongs. Y’all take every necessary action,” DJ Bash wrote.

Bash asked for time to reflect on himself as he also tries to rebuild his relationship with his son. Bash who pours out his feelings online said he did so because was lonely and had no one to talk to.

“I share my life here because honestly I have no one to talk to! I lean on my fans . That’s all I have. And although it will be turned into, nowadays Bash has an ego. I honestly just want to be alone. At least for sometime.

Requesting kindly. Am on the edge guys. Come on, and Neo is the only thing keeping me together. I HAVE TO BE THERE FOR THAT BOY. I MADE HIM A PROMISE THAT I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO KEEP” Bash said.

The entertainer clarified that his expressions were not aimed at chasing clout promising his fans that he was okay and was going to take care of himself.

DJ Bash said he had been battling depression which had derailed a lot of his work and but was doing the most to hold on noting that he has done a lot to fight the situation but has been.

“I have been fighting depression, LITERALLY CALLED THE SHOW THERAPY. ITS RIGHT THERE. And before i got to this point, i had tried everything, I went for cancelling. I saw a Therapist, got to a point I was prescribed Anti-Depressants. I joined the gym. I was cyclying all over, red books, mptivatonal talks on YouTube, Mum taking me for prayers. Name It, I did it all:

All this was my trying to fight for my life while entertaining you guys with minimal or zero appreciation. I needed to keep my mind busy and deal with my stress! I live alone, the isolation is tough on the mind. Thats why i DJ for long hours," Bash said.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-