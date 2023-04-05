The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy donates £100,000 to University of Oxford to support African graduates

Babatunde Lawal

She also revealed her plans for the next ten years.

DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has donated £100,000 to Oxford University as a means to support African graduates at the university.

Recommended articles

Cuppy, who has two master's degrees from the prestigious university, established the "Cuppy African Oxford Fund" as a scholarship fund for Africans.

DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic] Pulse Nigeria

She announced the fund on her Instagram page, with the goal of assisting future African leaders by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to have the greatest effect on Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic] Pulse Nigeria

She added that she wanted to use education to support individuals in achieving their full potential during the next ten years.

The 30-year-old DJ wrote, "Proud to launch the Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund! I just graduated from Oxford_Uni and so this partnership means a lot to me…This £100,000 gift is in support of African Graduate students. It aims to support future leaders from the continent by enabling them to access the necessary skills, resources and networks to maximise their impact. Over the next 10 years, my hope is to support those in their education journeys and reach their full potential during their time at Oxford and beyond."

On March 16, 2023, DJ Cuppy announced that she has completed another Master’s program at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic] Pulse Nigeria

This was her third master’s degree, as she bagged one in music business from New York University in 2015 and another in African studies from the University of Oxford.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili