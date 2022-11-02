RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

Masia Wambua

DJ Evolve has been confined to a wheelchair for close to three years now.

DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident.


Disk jokey Felix Orinda better known by his stage name DJ Evolve has shown great improvement in recovery, almost three years after he was shot.

Evolve sustained serious injuries after the incident that involved Embakasi East MP Babu at B-Club entertainment spot on January 17, 2020, and has not walked on his feet since then.

The DJ might be well on track in his healing journey and recovery, if a photo seen of him basking in the sun as he enjoyed the green environment surrounded by tea bushes is anything to go by.

DJ Evolve has spent most of his time in a wheelchair after the unfortunate incident that left him with gunshot wounds and has since withdrawn the case that pitted him and the legislator.

A screen grab photo of DJ Evolve taken from his insta stories
A screen grab photo of DJ Evolve taken from his insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

The case was however withdrawn and the parties involved asked to solve the matter between themselves after he was discharged from the hospital.

In a court ruling on December 14, 2021, Magistrate Bernard Ochoi accepted a withdrawal of the case by DJ Evolve against the legislator and asked them to reconcile as one of the ways to solve cases.

DJ Evolve
DJ Evolve Pulse Live Kenya

"Taking all the above into account, I have come to the conclusion that this is a matter where the court should encourage reconciliation as envisaged in the constitution. Therefore, I will allow the withdrawal against the accused in count one. The accused is acquitted," he ruled.

Although the agreements and details of their reconciliation were not made public, some quarters have it that Babu Owino agreed to foot the hospital bill and cater for all the expenses of the entertainer until he gets back on his feet.

The new development comes exactly two months after Evolve's father Mr Orinda, went public saying his son was doing well health-wise and continues to receive physiotherapy after having to undergo three surgeries in the past two years.

DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident.
DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident. Pulse Live Kenya

The father also revealed that Babu Owino had helped them financially, with a large chunk of the funds going to Evolve’s treatment plans.

At the same time, Orinda said he does not go to Babu all the time for everything because he has to take care of his son as a father and provider.

On the future plans of his son, the father said that his son still dreams of returning to the deejay booth and has been purchasing new equipment as he hopes to get back on his feet soon.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
