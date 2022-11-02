DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

Evolve sustained serious injuries after the incident that involved Embakasi East MP Babu at B-Club entertainment spot on January 17, 2020, and has not walked on his feet since then.

The DJ might be well on track in his healing journey and recovery, if a photo seen of him basking in the sun as he enjoyed the green environment surrounded by tea bushes is anything to go by.

DJ Evolve has spent most of his time in a wheelchair after the unfortunate incident that left him with gunshot wounds and has since withdrawn the case that pitted him and the legislator.

The case was however withdrawn and the parties involved asked to solve the matter between themselves after he was discharged from the hospital.

In a court ruling on December 14, 2021, Magistrate Bernard Ochoi accepted a withdrawal of the case by DJ Evolve against the legislator and asked them to reconcile as one of the ways to solve cases.

"Taking all the above into account, I have come to the conclusion that this is a matter where the court should encourage reconciliation as envisaged in the constitution. Therefore, I will allow the withdrawal against the accused in count one. The accused is acquitted," he ruled.

Although the agreements and details of their reconciliation were not made public, some quarters have it that Babu Owino agreed to foot the hospital bill and cater for all the expenses of the entertainer until he gets back on his feet.

The new development comes exactly two months after Evolve's father Mr Orinda, went public saying his son was doing well health-wise and continues to receive physiotherapy after having to undergo three surgeries in the past two years.

The father also revealed that Babu Owino had helped them financially, with a large chunk of the funds going to Evolve’s treatment plans.

At the same time, Orinda said he does not go to Babu all the time for everything because he has to take care of his son as a father and provider.