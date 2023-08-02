The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Joe Mfalme makes debut at his 3rd radio job

Amos Robi

Joe Mfalme previously worked at Capital FM for 12 years before he left in 2021 and joined Homeboyz Radio where he stayed for three months

Renowned Disc Jockey Joseph Munoru, popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme, has recently joined the lineup of NRG Radio's talented DJs, marking the latest chapter in his radio career.

Making his debut on the show 'NRG Aluta', which airs from Monday to Thursday at 10 p.m., DJ Joe Mfalme's arrival was celebrated with enthusiasm at the radio station.

On August 1, he ran his first show at NRG Radio, and the staff warmly welcomed him with a cake and a sense of excitement.

The team gathered to cut the cake and ushered the celebrated DJ into the station, where he expressed his delight about his new venture.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared his enthusiasm, writing, "The beginning of tomorrow is TODAY! 01.08.23 Catch me live on @nrgradiokenya From Monday to Thursday 10 p.m. on #NRGAluta … If you don’t know, NOW YOU KNOW!"

Joe Mfalme's journey in the world of radio deejaying began over a decade ago.

He demonstrated his passion and talent for music in 2008 by participating in the Pilsner Mfalme DJ competition.

His exceptional skills earned him a well-deserved second place in the competition, drawing the attention of Capital FM.

Capital FM recognized his potential and offered him a position as their resident deejay, where he quickly became synonymous with the station.

Over nearly a decade, DJ Joe Mfalme established himself as one of the most versatile DJs in the country, earning the admiration of music enthusiasts from various genres.

After a successful 12-year stint at Capital FM, DJ Joe Mfalme decided to embark on a new chapter in 2021.

He made a move to Homeboyz Radio, seeking fresh challenges and opportunities to grow as a DJ.

However, his time at Homeboyz Radio was not without its challenges, as he faced controversy following some on-air comments made alongside his co-presenters, Shaffie Weru and Neville.

Besides radio, DJ Mfalme plays music on TV shows and has tens of gigs he does across different parts of the country.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
