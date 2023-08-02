DJ Joe Mfalme makes debut at his 3rd radio job

Making his debut on the show 'NRG Aluta', which airs from Monday to Thursday at 10 p.m., DJ Joe Mfalme's arrival was celebrated with enthusiasm at the radio station.

On August 1, he ran his first show at NRG Radio, and the staff warmly welcomed him with a cake and a sense of excitement.

The team gathered to cut the cake and ushered the celebrated DJ into the station, where he expressed his delight about his new venture.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared his enthusiasm, writing, "The beginning of tomorrow is TODAY! 01.08.23 Catch me live on @nrgradiokenya From Monday to Thursday 10 p.m. on #NRGAluta … If you don’t know, NOW YOU KNOW!"

DJ Joe Mfalme's journey in the radio space

Joe Mfalme's journey in the world of radio deejaying began over a decade ago.

He demonstrated his passion and talent for music in 2008 by participating in the Pilsner Mfalme DJ competition.

His exceptional skills earned him a well-deserved second place in the competition, drawing the attention of Capital FM.

Capital FM recognized his potential and offered him a position as their resident deejay, where he quickly became synonymous with the station.

Over nearly a decade, DJ Joe Mfalme established himself as one of the most versatile DJs in the country, earning the admiration of music enthusiasts from various genres.

After a successful 12-year stint at Capital FM, DJ Joe Mfalme decided to embark on a new chapter in 2021.

He made a move to Homeboyz Radio, seeking fresh challenges and opportunities to grow as a DJ.

However, his time at Homeboyz Radio was not without its challenges, as he faced controversy following some on-air comments made alongside his co-presenters, Shaffie Weru and Neville.

