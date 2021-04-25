DJ MO gifts wife Size 8 a brand new car

Taking to social media, the deejay said that he bought the car for his wife to improve her driving skills.

He further adds that since Size 8 had overcome her fear of driving, it was only fitting for her to get to enjoy ‘this beautiful toy.’

“I love cars a lot and now that my wife has overcome fear of driving ,I want her to enjoy this beautiful Toy ...I had to soup up this for my babe so she can improve her driving skills . Thank you @officialmohagrafix for making sure it came out so well as we had agreed na imerudi mpya . babe @size8reborn enjoy and I love you and Glory to God. here is out last born #Reborn #Topa,” captioned DJ Mo.

Size 8 had unleashed the car a few hours before saying that she was glad that she had overcome her fear of driving.

The gospel musician goes to add, “I was so afraid of driving yet siati gari sina.”

Mama Wambo further discloses that she had been living in fear such that she couldn’t sleep when it was dark.