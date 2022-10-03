RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Mo surprises wife in Kibwezi [Video]

Masia Wambua

The gospel DJ surprised his wife Size 8 while she was in the middle of a sermon.

Celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8 during an open-air church service in Kibwezi, Makueni County on October 2, 2022
Celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8 during an open-air church service in Kibwezi, Makueni County on October 2, 2022

Gospel spin master DJ Mo on Sunday surprised his wife in Kibwezi, Makueni County making an impromptu appearance while Size 8 was on stage preaching.

Size 8, who was ordained as a pastor at the JCC Thika Road church in December 2021, led a three-day evangelistic crusade in the area which included an exorcism.

According to how the couple addressed each other in front of the crowd, DJ Mo's pop-in had been unplanned.

"Greet my husband, say hi to DJ Mo", Size 8 said to the crowd shortly after DJ Mo had made it onto the pulpit. Turning to her husband of nine years, Size 8 added, "Baby I'm here, I am preaching Jesus," to which the crowd roared in applause.

And when she handed him the microphone to greet the crowd, Mo had this to say: "How are you Kibwezi? Are you well, have you been blessed?" to which the crowd answered in the affirmative. He went on to add, "I have come for my wife, she has been here for three days".

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO

In a video clip that DJ Mo whose real name Samuel Muraya shared on his social media pages, he elaborated that he felt the need to show support for his wife's ministry by appearing in person.

"I had to surprise my wife in Kibwezi - she has been here for 3 days - on stage, as she was doing her ministry. Size 8, you have my full support," DJ Mo wrote.

READ: Size 8’s reaction after daughter is voted most stylish celebrity kid in East Africa

The gesture comes just a month following a spat between them that saw Size 8 leave her matrimonial home to get over a misdeed by her husband. She did not disclose the details of their disagreement.

Yes, I ran away and I was very angry at DJ Mo. He did something wrong to me and I just needed some space to breathe and talk to God because I believe that when my emotions are high we might get into an altercation or mistreat each other,” she said in August.

DJ MO and wife Size 8
DJ MO and wife Size 8

After resolving the issue, Size 8 said they have matured in their marriage and now handle matters differently compared to earlier.

She revealed that Reverend Kathy Kiuna was occasionally forced to intervene to have the two stay in line in their early stages of marriage.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
