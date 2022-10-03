DJ Mo surprises wife in Kibwezi [Video]

Size 8, who was ordained as a pastor at the JCC Thika Road church in December 2021, led a three-day evangelistic crusade in the area which included an exorcism.

According to how the couple addressed each other in front of the crowd, DJ Mo's pop-in had been unplanned.

"Greet my husband, say hi to DJ Mo", Size 8 said to the crowd shortly after DJ Mo had made it onto the pulpit. Turning to her husband of nine years, Size 8 added, "Baby I'm here, I am preaching Jesus," to which the crowd roared in applause.

And when she handed him the microphone to greet the crowd, Mo had this to say: "How are you Kibwezi? Are you well, have you been blessed?" to which the crowd answered in the affirmative. He went on to add, "I have come for my wife, she has been here for three days".

Size 8 and DJ MO Pulse Live Kenya

In a video clip that DJ Mo whose real name Samuel Muraya shared on his social media pages, he elaborated that he felt the need to show support for his wife's ministry by appearing in person.

"I had to surprise my wife in Kibwezi - she has been here for 3 days - on stage, as she was doing her ministry. Size 8, you have my full support," DJ Mo wrote.

The gesture comes just a month following a spat between them that saw Size 8 leave her matrimonial home to get over a misdeed by her husband. She did not disclose the details of their disagreement.

“Yes, I ran away and I was very angry at DJ Mo. He did something wrong to me and I just needed some space to breathe and talk to God because I believe that when my emotions are high we might get into an altercation or mistreat each other,” she said in August.

DJ MO, Size 8 na dthe kids Wambo and Muraya Jnr Pulse Live Kenya

After resolving the issue, Size 8 said they have matured in their marriage and now handle matters differently compared to earlier.