RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Makena landed in trouble with her fans over photos she shared online

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos]
DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos]

Kenya’s female Disk Jokey, DJ Pierra Makena has broken her silence after netizens attacked her over what they termed as indecent dressing.

Recommended articles

In update, Makena opted to walk her trolls down the memory lane to the days she used to be bashed for being overweight.

“Sweethearts mko aje leo? Listen....years ago I was dead terrified about what will people say!! I was overweight, I got trolled and peoples opinion became my daily bread... I covered myself. I was not proud of myself and I hated me all because of few peoples opinions," Makena said in part.

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos]
DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to narrate that she opted to turn around her life and now she loves everything about herself. The actress stated that she cares less about people’s opinions.

“One day I turned around and realised that I don't need to take it. And my life changed. I started loving me and everything that is me. So if today you see me doing me, with all due respect keep your opinion of me to yourself.. on a scale of 2017 to now I DGAF.

"Otherwise NAWALOMBOTOVU!, ION I have a new work out plan if you want to join me,” Pierra Makena said.

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos]
DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, Makena landed in trouble with a section of her fans over what they termed as indecent dressing.

A few years ago, she broke down as she gave an emotional speech on cyber bullying. Makena recounted how hard it was for her as cyber bullies talked ill of her body weight after giving birth.

The mother of one could not hold her tears as she disclosed that she also got into depression because her weight was not adding up.

“After I gave birth I was going through depression and my weight was not adding up. My doctor insisted that I eat more because I needed to gain weight. I woke up one morning and I was 64 kilograms, you have no idea how that felt. So when somebody posts on social media how I looked terrible with my weight it broke me down,” she said.

READ: DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos]
DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Makena whose Instagram account has also been hacked twice revealed how the hacking led to her losing an acting role with Hollywood, because she could not access it and she had refused to pay the money the hackers were asking from her.

“One morning I was called by an agency in Hollywood because they wanted to see my profile on my Instagram page but they could not because it had been hacked, and that is how I lost it,” said Makena.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Rayvanny officially leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Rayvanny officially leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel