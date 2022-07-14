DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

In update, Makena opted to walk her trolls down the memory lane to the days she used to be bashed for being overweight.

“Sweethearts mko aje leo? Listen....years ago I was dead terrified about what will people say!! I was overweight, I got trolled and peoples opinion became my daily bread... I covered myself. I was not proud of myself and I hated me all because of few peoples opinions," Makena said in part.

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dent dressing [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to narrate that she opted to turn around her life and now she loves everything about herself. The actress stated that she cares less about people’s opinions.

“One day I turned around and realised that I don't need to take it. And my life changed. I started loving me and everything that is me. So if today you see me doing me, with all due respect keep your opinion of me to yourself.. on a scale of 2017 to now I DGAF.

"Otherwise NAWALOMBOTOVU!, ION I have a new work out plan if you want to join me,” Pierra Makena said.

On Wednesday, Makena landed in trouble with a section of her fans over what they termed as indecent dressing.

Makena on cyber bullying

A few years ago, she broke down as she gave an emotional speech on cyber bullying. Makena recounted how hard it was for her as cyber bullies talked ill of her body weight after giving birth.

The mother of one could not hold her tears as she disclosed that she also got into depression because her weight was not adding up.

“After I gave birth I was going through depression and my weight was not adding up. My doctor insisted that I eat more because I needed to gain weight. I woke up one morning and I was 64 kilograms, you have no idea how that felt. So when somebody posts on social media how I looked terrible with my weight it broke me down,” she said.

Makena whose Instagram account has also been hacked twice revealed how the hacking led to her losing an acting role with Hollywood, because she could not access it and she had refused to pay the money the hackers were asking from her.