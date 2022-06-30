RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

Dennis Milimo

I will share the new dates, love you all and say a prayer for Ricca - Makena to her US fans

Renowned Kenyan disk jockey Pierra Makena has been forced to cancel her United States tour to nurse her daughter Ricca Pokot who is currently admitted in the hospital.

The mother of one apologized to her US fans, explaining that she has to make sure that her daughter is well before she leaves the country.

However, she promised to make it up to her US fans at a later date.

“I was meant to be on a flight today to the US. But here I am. My baby has been unwell and just got worse. I had to cancel the trip just to take care of her and be with her.

“MN and Dallas I ask for your understanding and prayers and all the other cities after this weekend kindly bare with me... but we shall do this again... I will share the new dates. Love you all and say a prayer for Ricca,” read DJ Pierra Makena’s update on her daughter’s health.

A number of celebrities and fans joined the conversation wishing Ricca a quick recovery.

Quick Recovery Messages from fans and celebrities

nanaowiti Quick recovery Makena and baby Ricca. May you receive God’s divine healing. This too shall pass. Take care of what needs to be taken care of first. The world will adjust ❤️ Hugs 🫂.

terencecreative Quick recovery 🙏🙏🙏🙏.

djmokenya Pole Sana … quick recovery to kagirl.

iam_amberay You’re such a good mother🙌 quick recovery to our Baby…sending you hugs and love.

kush_tracey Pole sana mami🤍healing is her portion 🙏🏾.

jeridah.andayi She’ll be well . These moments can drain a mother . God is with her . She will bounce right back .

beatricendungu Oh no, our little superstar. Get well soon baby.

nessdediva Oh no. Get well soon Ricca. @pierramakenaofficial In my prayers 🙏

biancah_ironlady Sickness ain’t your portion my Princess,by His Stripes you are healed.Quickest recovery my daughter Ricca,you are a Conqueror ❤️ @pierramakenaofficial it’s well sis together in prayers 🙏.

mitchelle.wanjiku_Quick recovery my darling 😢😢😢. All shall be well ❤️❤️.

peraywanjiku Hugs mama ..you are where you are needed right now ..she will be well ...she is a fighter ...praying with you ❤️❤️.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

