Female disk jockey DJ Pierra Makena has said that she is better and home recuperating after getting discharged from hospital.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said she got hospitalized as her situation worsened after her Saturday evening show at the carnivore grounds.

DJ Makena thanked her followers and fans for the prayers, stating that she hopes to be up and running again soon, as she apologized to the people, she was not able to meet at the show, as she went for medical attention.

DJ Pierra Makena speaks after being discharged from Hospital

“Situation as of yesterday night. Thank God I managed to pull the Park and Chill event before getting worse. Apologies if I didn’t see you yesterday, and thanks for your prayers. I’m better and home now. Hopefully up and running soon. Love you guys!” she wrote.

On Saturday, DJ Pierra who is also an actress hosted an event dubbed Park & Chill at the carnivore grounds.

In another post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one shared a video of the event stating that she was glad revelers had a good time at the event.

DJ Pierra Makena speaks after being discharged from Hospital

“Calm before the storm.....thankyou so much fam!!! Glad ya'll enjoyed yourselves 💯💯💯💯,” she wrote.