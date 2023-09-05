Alzheimer's disease is a condition that robs individuals of their memories, and can be an agonizing journey for both patients and their families.
DJ Pinye shares how coconut oil has helped his dad's Alzheimer's symptoms
DJ Pinye revealed his father's memory had faded away and the symptoms got worse as the condition progressed
Recommended articles
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder characterised by memory loss, cognitive decline, and changes in behaviour.
It is the most common cause of dementia. The disease gradually impairs a person's ability to think, communicate, and perform everyday tasks, ultimately leading to severe cognitive impairment.
Renowned entertainer Peter Chuani popularly known as DJ Pinye recently shared a remarkable story about how coconut oil played a transformative role in alleviating his father's Alzheimer's symptoms.
For DJ Pinye, watching his father's memories fade away as Alzheimer's took its toll was a a harrowing experience.
"Some time ago, my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a truly devastating experience for anyone. Watching his memories fade away as the condition progressed was heart-wrenching," Pinye said.
Conventional medications offered little solace, leaving the family in a state of despair. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when they discovered the potential benefits of coconut oil.
"We stumbled upon Coconut Oil. We stopped his medications and began adding Coconut Oil to his daily diet. Miraculously, he started to recover some of his lost memories," Pinye said.
DJ Pinye's father recovers memory during trip to rural home
On Monday, September 4, DJ Pinye took his father on a trip to their rural hometown, and the results were nothing short of astonishing.
His father could remember most of the people he interacted with leaving him awed.
"Today, I took him upcountry, and to my surprise, he remembered everyone there. I'm sure some people noticed the astonishment on my face, but if they knew the challenges we'd faced, they would understand," Pinye said.
DJ Pinye warns against substituting coconut oil for professional medical advice
DJ Pinye however emphasised that his family's experience with coconut oil is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year
Alzheimer's disease is a complex condition that requires comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment. What worked for his father may not work for everyone, and individual responses to interventions can vary.
"While I don't recommend substituting this for professional medical advice, in our case, treating it as a food supplement worked wonders.
"Whether it will work for you remains to be seen, but COCONUT VIRGIN OIL was a game-changer for us," Pinye clarified.
DJ Pinye's positive news was received by messages of support from his fans and friends who wished his father the best as he battles his health condition.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke