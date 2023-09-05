The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Pinye shares how coconut oil has helped his dad's Alzheimer's symptoms

Amos Robi

DJ Pinye revealed his father's memory had faded away and the symptoms got worse as the condition progressed

DJ Pinye
DJ Pinye

Alzheimer's disease is a condition that robs individuals of their memories, and can be an agonizing journey for both patients and their families.

Recommended articles

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder characterised by memory loss, cognitive decline, and changes in behaviour.

It is the most common cause of dementia. The disease gradually impairs a person's ability to think, communicate, and perform everyday tasks, ultimately leading to severe cognitive impairment.

Renowned entertainer Peter Chuani popularly known as DJ Pinye recently shared a remarkable story about how coconut oil played a transformative role in alleviating his father's Alzheimer's symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

For DJ Pinye, watching his father's memories fade away as Alzheimer's took its toll was a a harrowing experience.

"Some time ago, my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a truly devastating experience for anyone. Watching his memories fade away as the condition progressed was heart-wrenching," Pinye said.

DJ Pinye and his father
DJ Pinye and his father DJ Pinye and his father Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Pinye apologizes after musicians accused him of derailing their careers

Conventional medications offered little solace, leaving the family in a state of despair. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when they discovered the potential benefits of coconut oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We stumbled upon Coconut Oil. We stopped his medications and began adding Coconut Oil to his daily diet. Miraculously, he started to recover some of his lost memories," Pinye said.

On Monday, September 4, DJ Pinye took his father on a trip to their rural hometown, and the results were nothing short of astonishing.

DJ Pinye's father, (third from left) at his rural home
DJ Pinye's father, (third from left) at his rural home DJ Pinye's father, (third from left) at his rural home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I cannot play Lamba Lolo - DJ Pinye on playing ‘mediocre music’

ADVERTISEMENT

His father could remember most of the people he interacted with leaving him awed.

"Today, I took him upcountry, and to my surprise, he remembered everyone there. I'm sure some people noticed the astonishment on my face, but if they knew the challenges we'd faced, they would understand," Pinye said.

DJ Pinye however emphasised that his family's experience with coconut oil is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

DJ Pinye on the decks alongside his father
DJ Pinye on the decks alongside his father Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year

Alzheimer's disease is a complex condition that requires comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment. What worked for his father may not work for everyone, and individual responses to interventions can vary.

"While I don't recommend substituting this for professional medical advice, in our case, treating it as a food supplement worked wonders.

"Whether it will work for you remains to be seen, but COCONUT VIRGIN OIL was a game-changer for us," Pinye clarified.

DJ Pinye's positive news was received by messages of support from his fans and friends who wished his father the best as he battles his health condition.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NMG appoints Joe Ageyo as Editor-in-Chief, his 2nd promotion in months

NMG appoints Joe Ageyo as Editor-in-Chief, his 2nd promotion in months

DJ Pinye shares how coconut oil has helped his dad's Alzheimer's symptoms

DJ Pinye shares how coconut oil has helped his dad's Alzheimer's symptoms

Brown Mauzo in new project with Amber Ray days after split with Vera

Brown Mauzo in new project with Amber Ray days after split with Vera

Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

'Between the Rains' documentary to premiere at Africa Climate Week in Kenya

'Between the Rains' documentary to premiere at Africa Climate Week in Kenya

Bobi Wine asked to choose between Sheebah, Cindy

Bobi Wine asked to choose between Sheebah, Cindy

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.